The theme of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women convention March 29-31 in Baton Rouge was "Let's Paint the Town Red."
Among the speakers at the convention were Louisiana Republican Chairman Louis Gurvich, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain.
Wanda Aizpurua, of Baton Rouge, was elected president of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women, Peggy Vidrine, of Baton Rouge, was elected recording secretary and Joyce LaCour, of Ascension Parish, was reelected for a second term as Region 6 vice president.