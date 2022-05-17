Keep Louisiana Beautiful announces the launch of "Let Louisiana Shine,” a statewide litter prevention campaign.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser both support the campaign, which highlights the need for all Louisianians to work together to put the paradise back in Sportsman’s Paradise, a news release said.
“Louisiana is probably dirtier than it’s ever been, and that’s unacceptable. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen the litter problem worse than it is right now,” Nungesser said. “We had a very successful Love The Boot Week but more needs to be done. However, it’s going to take all Louisianans working together to solve this problem. We need to change the culture and habits in this state so we can let our light shine for all to see the beauty we have to offer. The launch of this media campaign is just the first step in calling attention to a problem that affects the quality of life for everyone in the state.”
Through television, radio, billboards, and social media, the “Let Louisiana Shine” campaign conveys to the public the importance of preventing litter in our communities. Key points include:
- Litter is harmful to Louisiana’s wildlife, but it also poses danger to our residents. Litter creates potential road hazards. It clogs drainage systems, which contributes to flooding. It can also create a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
- Litter is costly. In Louisiana, an estimated $40 million in taxpayer dollars are spent each year on litter removal, abatement, education, and enforcement.
- Litter is illegal. Penalties for littering in Louisiana range from $150 to $10,000 and include the possibility of community service, a one-year driver’s license suspension and even 30 days of jail time.
- Litter is preventable.
To learn about litter prevention, the campaign directs people to www.LetLouisianaShine.org.
Tips from the campaign:
- Check the bed of your truck to ensure it is free of trash and debris that could fly out and become litter.
- When transporting items in a truck, secure your load with tarps, nets or tie-downs.
- Don’t toss food or food containers onto roadways. Not only is this litter unsightly, but it can also kill wildlife.
- Keep a trash bag in your vehicle.
“Eighty-one percent of litter is intentional and 100% preventable,” says Susan Russell, executive director of KLB. “We need to take pride in our state and keep it clean so future generations can enjoy Sportsman’s Paradise.”