Baseball is a mental game and is a key factor in being successful, playing good teams is as well. The Ascension Catholic Bulldog baseball team believes both are important.
“Our schedule was designed to play the toughest opponents possible to prepare us for district play and the playoffs,” said coach Gee Cassard. Cassard in his second season back at his alma mater, has led the Bulldogs to a 16-5 (as of press time) start and a top ranking in Division 4.
The Bulldogs lost a heartbreaking quarterfinal series to Opelousas Catholic in 2021 and the team knows they let one slip away. “We felt like to we should have played for a state championship last season, lost to a really good team, but the kids know what it takes to get there,” coach said.
The Bulldogs play an extremely difficult schedule illustrated by games against upper classification teams in 5A (7), 4A (6), 3A (5) and 2A (4). The Bulldogs are led at the plate by senior first baseman Jacques Husers (.411), senior catcher Lex Melancon (.397) and junior infielder Collin Brown (.377). Melancon, a Nicholls signee, is a 4-year starter and has caught the last 3 years after starting out as a second baseman.
The pitching staff is led by twin brothers, Brooks and Bryce Leonard. Both juniors are two-way players who also hit in the heart of the Bulldog lineup. Brooks has a 1.75 era and 31 strikeouts, while Bryce has a 3.31 era with a team leading 38 punchouts. Junior Trent Landry has been steady on the mound as a starter and a reliever with 34 inherited runners being left on base. Other pitchers include senior Demarco Harry (infield/outfield/Grambling signee), Husers, junior Layton Melancon, sophomore Jackson Landry and junior Cullen Nolan.
The team has hit consistent this season and has shown some power. Jackson Landry leads the team with seven home runs followed by Layton Melancon with two. Teams always have newcomers that step up and this season is no different. “Getting significantly more playing time this year is Collin Brown and Layton Melancon, Brown has been a steady everyday player and Layton has added length to our lineup at the plate and on the mound,” Cassard said.
Sophomore Jake Landry is a good outfielder in the mix. The designated hitter role has been handled by Trent Landry and freshmen Austin Paine. The mental aspect of the game is consistently talked about and #ACE is the team motto, which stands for attitude, concentration and effort.
As the season heads to the finish line, the Bulldogs know the target on being the first-ranked team in D4 is a motivating factor for their opponents.
“We have to be locked in and ready to play every game, but we have outstanding senior leadership on this team, they motivate and challenge the younger guys everyday,” Cassard said.