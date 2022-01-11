It's livestock show time and local 4-H and FFA exhibitors are ready to highlight the skills they've learned.
In Ascension Parish, livestock show time also means the Ascension Parish 4-H Stick Horse Rodeo is right around the corner. It's set for Jan. 21 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's Barn 8.
Registration is at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.
The show is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. The classes are Buckin’ Horse, Buckin’ Bull, Flag Race and Barrel Racing.
The stick horse rodeo participant fee is $5. Cowboy and cowgirls do not have to be a 4-H member to participate. Spectators are free.
Following the stick horse rodeo, there will be fellowship and adult showmanship contests for 4-H and FFA alumni. All are invited to attend.
The Ascension Parish 4-H and FFA hosts its annual Livestock Show at Lamar-Dixon barns 7 and 8 on Jan. 22. There will be cattle, sheep, goats, swine, rabbits and poultry exhibited at the show, along with showmanship contests, and premier exhibitor tests.
The show is open to the public for spectating. The judging begins at 8 a.m. with the cattle followed by sheep, goats and swine. The rabbit and poultry shows will both begin at 9 a.m.
4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults. For more information, call the Ascension 4-H office at (225) 621-5799.