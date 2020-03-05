GONZALES — Hundreds of young people from across Louisiana were named state champions during the 85th annual LSU Agricultural Center Livestock Show held Feb. 8-15 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
To qualify for the state show, competitors first had to participate in parish and district livestock shows. At the state show, 1,900 youths exhibited 2,060 breeding animals, 1,261 market animals, 883 exhibition birds and 149 pens of broilers, according to the AgCenter Livestock Show manager Dwayne Nunez.
Judges at the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show determined state champions in various breeds of beef and dairy cattle, goats, hogs, poultry and sheep.
Supreme Champion animals were selected in all six breeding species: beef cattle, dairy, poultry, sheep, goats and swine. Area winners include:
Supreme Champion Beef Bull: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Supreme Champion Dairy: Wyatt Null, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Supreme Champion Meat Goat Buck: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Supreme Champion Meat Goat Doe: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Following is a list of additional Ascension Parish winners in various livestock categories:
Exhibition Poultry
Reserve Champion Bantam Rose Comb Clean Leg: Luke Guillot, Ascension Parish 4-H
Champion Bantam All Other Comb Clean Leg: Beau Louviere, Ascension Parish 4-H
Bantam Better Patterned Breed Female: Luke Guillot, Ascension Parish 4-H
Reserve Bantam: Beau Louviere, Ascension Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Standard Continental: Beau Louviere, Ascension Parish 4-H
Breeding Goats
Champion Purebred Boer Buck: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Champion Purebred Boer Doe: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Champion Percentage Boer Doe: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Doe: Desiree Falgout, Ascension Parish 4-H
Breeding Swine
Champion Louisiana-bred Hampshire: Ethan Delaune, Ascension Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Yorkshire: Anna Blanchard, Ascension Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed: Anna Blanchard, Ascension Parish 4-H
Market Steers
Reserve Champion Overall Steer: Camryn Castrogovannie, Ascension Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Non-Brahman Influence Steer: Camryn Castrogovannie, Ascension Parish 4-H
Breeding Beef
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Brahman Heifer: Peyton Blanchard, Ascension Parish 4-H