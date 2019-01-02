Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Dec. 10-14:
CIVIL SUITS
Aliyah Danae Champagne v. Tutorship.
Discover Bank v. Justin Fanguy, open account.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Galasia Jones, open account.
Alexis Dominique Landry v. Germaine Fletcher, promissory note.
Discover Bank v. Willie M. Bass, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Scott Barnes, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Wilson Abreu, open account.
Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage v. succession of John A. Morris Jr. aka John Morris Jr., Carol T. Morris aka Carol Morris, executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brandy Levatino, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Melissa Deck, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Catherine F. McKay, open account.
Jo Ann Marchand v. ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Co., Logan J. McColley and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Gwendolyn Darville, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Terry Corkhill, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Courtnie Harris, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michelle B. Delaune, open account.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. James J. Creel and Suzanne R. Creel, open account.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper v. Mary Kathleen Janis aka Mary Kathleen Deane Janis, succession of Deborah Marie AKA Janis, Deborah Janis Hudson aka Deborah Marie Janis Smith, executory process.
Cascade Capital LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. MacI Carter and Grace Singleton, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jacie Berthelot, open account.
Fidelity Bank v. Leonard B. Jacks III, deficiency judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rani Davis, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lionel McCauley, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sheila Acosta, open account.
State Of Louisiana v. Destin Fife, forfeiture/seizure.
Ryson Builders LLC dba Roofing Ryson v. Dean Schellhase, monies due.
Toyota Lease Trust v. Southern Oaks Tax Service LLC and Desiree Coleman, cancellation.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Gabrielle Jiles, promissory note.
Jessica Scott v. Insurance Co. of Pennsylvania, AIG Property Casualty Co. and Duntravis J. Phillips, damages.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Monty Robinson, open account.
Violet Joles v. Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co. and Temple Pentecostal Church Victory, damages.
Bianca Patrice Joseph v. Shannon B. Moberly and State Farm Mutual Autobile Insurance Co., damages.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Darrel Gerard Bridgewater aka Darrel G. Bridgewater aka Darrel Bridgewater, Nyesha Weatherspoon Bridgewater aka Nyesha W. Bridgewater aka Nyesha Bridgewater, executory process.
Holly Garland v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Mark Theriot, damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Renarda Foreman, promissory note.
US Bank National Association v. Laquita Thompson and Terrance M. Stewart, executory process.
Destiny (on behalf of a minor) Perry, Jasmine (on behalf of a minor) Colar v. Mission Street LLC, Maria dba Truett Chateau Crystal, The Crystal Chateau, Crystal Chateau Cateringhall and Event, Party Enterprises & Decor LLC, Rashaun Claiborne, Kourtney Claiborne, Reaching For The Stars Outreach Prog, Gavin Johnson, Geezy All Star Events LLC and All Star Promotions LLC, damages.
Shelita Nkadi v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. and Vincente Garcia, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer Johnson and John Johnson, open account.
Federal National Mortgage Assoc v. Tawnii Cooper Smith and Ernest Terrill Smith Jr., executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Ronald Steve Bourgeois, executory process.
Elizabeth (on behalf of a minor) Mueller, Andy (on behalf of a minor) Daley, Janelle Renee (on behalf of a minor) Daley v. Cheryl D. Plauche and State Farm Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Michael Latuso Jr. CPA LLC v. Oak Grove Shop LLC, Mid Inc. and Ivy J. Dugas Jr., open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Daniel Hill, open account.
Southeastern Louisiana University and University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors v. Thalisia Alexander, open account.
Roofing Solutions LLC v. Tasch LLC, contract.
(individual on behalf of) Veda R. Simmons v. Ascension Parish, damages.
Federal National Mortgage Association v. David Smith Jr., executory process.
Cody M. Robillard v. Becky M. Parent and Michael L. Hayes, injunction.
Jason M. Badame v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, restricted driver's license.
Taylor R. Soileau v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Evelyn Renee Dunn, executory process.
Shane T. Laurent v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jimmy Randall Watson, Sandra Watson aka Sandra Miley Watson aka Sandra Gayle Miley Watson, executory process.
Lynell Cooper v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Quinchader Coco, damages.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Robert Wayne Close, Sarah Leanne Close aka Sarah Leann Close aka Sarah Leanne Shepar Close, promissory note.
FAMILY SUITS
Travis Joseph Hatcher, interdiction.
Kirstie Duet, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jeffery Ricard Jr., child support.
Lashae Bell, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gary Ester, child support.
Kaytlee Payne, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Devin Giles, child support.
Harley Harlan v. Angela Harlan, divorce.
Anjanique Hansley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jamal Dunn, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Virginia Billiot, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Amanda Higley, child support.
Kaylon Oglesby, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dylan Ardoin, child support.
Karla Martin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gregory Pudera, paternity.
Shelly Crandle, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dedrick Landry, paternity.
Crystal Turner, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jeremiah Dixon, paternity.
Brittny Barnes, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Thaylan Stewart, paternity.
April Anderson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. James Reed III, paternity.
Tonya Hasty v. Frank Joseph Williams, divorce.
Candi Hurry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brian Breaux, paternity.
Joseline Sanchez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. William Medina, paternity.
Stacy Lea Garza v. Cory Israel Garza, divorce.
White Tillerie T. Darby and Tillerie T. Darby White v. Ephraim White III, divorce.
Corione Smith Francis v. Michael Francis, divorce.
Gabriel Sellars v. Brittany Sellars, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Joycelyn M.S. White
Succession of Farrell Anthony Cunningham
Succession of Mary Jane Smith Brown, James Willis Brown Sr.
Succession of Murray Marvin Hargrove
Succession of Ronald Artigue
Succession of Esther Rose Landry
Succession of Abelardo A. Castillo
Succession of Keith David Wells
Succession of Jonnie Murray Stafford
Succession of Gomez David Gutierrez
Succession of Bank Fidelity