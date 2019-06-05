Theater group brings 'Willie Wonka' to stage
Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of Roald Dahl's "Willie Wonka," opening July 11 at the Pasqua Theatre, 823 Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30. Call (225) 647-1230 or visit actgonzales.org.
Youth art camp dates set
Registration is open for the weeklong River Region Art Association Young Artists Workshops for students ages 6-15.
Sessions will be held weekdays June 3 through July 26 at the Depot Art Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Children ages 6-10 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, and those ages 11-15 will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The fee for the classes is $100 per week per child. All materials will be furnished for the activities. The weekly themes will be:
- June 10-14: Printmaking
- June 17-21: Drawing and painting
- June 24-28: Sculpture
- July 8-12: Mixed media
- July 15-19: Drawing and painting
- July 22-26: Printmaking
To register, visit riverregionartassociation.org. For information, call (225) 644-8496.
Yoga for beginners
Fitness fads come and go, but no exercise program has been as enduring as yoga. It’s been around for more than 5,000 years.
Yoga does more than burn calories and tone muscles. It's a total mind-body workout that combines strengthening and stretching poses with deep breathing and meditation or relaxation.
Get in on the action as Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville presents “Yoga for Beginners” on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. A certified yoga instructor will be on hand to demonstrate yoga techniques that are low-impact and easy enough for seniors to use.
Participants must bring their own yoga mats.
Registration is required to attend this event, and seats are sure to go quickly. Call the library at (225) 473-8052 to reserve your spot.