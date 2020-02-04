GONZALES — An Ascension Parish grand jury has charged a minister from Gonzales with a second count of molestation of juvenile and a state district judge issued a warrant Tuesday for his arrest.

The Rev. Irvin Briley Jr., a prominent Baptist minister in the Geismar community, was charged Monday with one count of molestation of a juvenile over more than a yearlong period in the mid-1990s.

Briley, 65, has been out on bail of $50,000 since Oct. 23 after a grand jury had brought another molestation count. Gonzales Police have been investigating the case, and lawyers with the Louisiana State Attorney General's Office are handling the prosecution of both molestation counts.

Briley, who had been the pastor of First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Geismar for many years, pleaded not guilty to the first charge during on Jan. 6.

His defense attorney, Travis Turner, has claimed that Gonzales detectives interviewed Briley just days after he left a hospital intensive care unit, where he was treated for a traumatic brain injury. Briley was injured in an attack and attempted robbery inside his home.

Turner has promised to try to challenge the validity of that interview. He said Tuesday the second molestation allegation wasn't raised in that interview.

"I think it is a shame that the AG's Office is smearing this man's name through the press with these salacious allegations, which are false and we will prove to be untrue," Turner said.

Briley was expected to turn himself in Wednesday, Turner said.

In the earlier charge, Briley is accused of molestation of a juvenile between August 2016 and April 2019, more than 20 years after the case involved in the latest count. The allegations in the latest count happened with a different juvenile between June 1995 and December 1996, the new indictment says.

Briley, 1017 S. Lexington Ave., Gonzales, temporarily stepped down as pastor of First Pilgrim church about two months before the first indictment.