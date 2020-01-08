Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Dec. 2-6:
CIVIL SUITS
Bryson McGowan v. Tutorship.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Stacy Bland, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Donald Cin, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Yvette Kinchen, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC and Comenity Bank v. Mary Haag, open account.
TD Auto Finance LLC v. Chaneita R. Smith, open account.
Celeste Jackson v. Marcello Distributors LLC, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Eric Johnson, contract.
Charmaine Magee v. Clifton M. Carter, Marine & Industrial Supply of Louisiana LLC and Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America, damages.
Citibank NA v. Heather Maurer, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Deja George, contract.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Roger Beckwith Jr., breach of contract.
Synchrony Bank v. Tyrone Brinson II, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Brenda Manuel, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Heather Landry, open account.
On behalf of Francheska Medina v. Terrance Davis Sr. and Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
GMFS LLC v. Brandi Narez, executory process.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper v. Dontrell L. Landry aka Dontrell Lovell Landry, Ronneisha Landry aka Ronneisha W. Landry aka Ronneisha M. Landry, executory process.
Jose Pena v. Vashaun L. Moore, Geico Casualty Co. and Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Jerry M. Valentine v. Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Christopher Strahan, damages.
Kenneth McCrory v. Consumers County Mutual Insurance Co and Patricio Ortega, damages.
Ronald Jones v. Geico Casualty Co. and Timothy Dawson, damages.
Roland Garic and Mary Beth Garic v. Mary Ann Garic, damages.
Cascade Capital LLC and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Joel Bowen, contract.
Synchrony Bank v. Earl Tassin, open account.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Enotris M. Bates, executory process.
GMFS LLC v. Russel R. Madere Jr., executory process.
Shirley R. Mistretta v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Landon C. Monte, damages.
Joel Loots v. Ashley Seiber, Hertz Corp., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
Sam-high LLC v. Sammys Properties LLC dba Grill Sammys, eviction.
Autovest LLC v. Coco Quinn, contract.
Ashley Chamness v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Randall Johnson, damages.
Citibank Na v. Belinda M. Franz, open account.
Discover Bank v. Terrence K. Simon II, open account.
Bank of America Na v. Shea Nesbit, open account.
Bank of America Na v. Brian Christopherson, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Travis N. Templet, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Latoya Denise Brown, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Bryce J. Aucoin, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Lydia A. Jackson, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Ericka M. Irvin, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Cheryl Davis, open account.
Ecw Recoveries LLC v. Damion Jack, Jack & Harrison LLC and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Devyn B. Grounds, open account.
Roderick Lewis v. Beatrice Fleming and State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Mandfield v. Duston R. Pickett aka Duston Ray Pickett, executory judgment.
Citibank NA v. Jason P. Victor, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Bykee Williams and Tressler Williams, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Derek Maddie and Lardana Thompson, open account.
Ally Bank v. Tony John Templet, executory process.
Ally Bank v. Jennifer Lynn Huddleston, executory process.
Lacey Weathers v. Ezekiel Paul Nance and United Services Automobile Association, damages.
Lacey Weathers v. David M. Calebaugh and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Terrica Matthews v. Procool Mechanical Services LLC, miscellaneous.
Midfirst Bank v. Jacquelyn Rayne Green aka Jacquelyn Green Lewis and Darrin Kenny Lewis, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Robert Mullen Jr., executory process.
Village Capital & Investments LLC v. Brandon K. McWilliams, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
David Gatz v. Candice Gatz, divorce.
Venus Allen, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Komara Srinivasarao, child support.
Timielle Allen, state Department of Children and Family Services and Dnyhi Hemphill v. Donniel Hemphill, child support.
Courtney Harris, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gregory Sharat, child support.
Jarrett Henry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Martina Domino, child support.
Heather L. Loggins v. Melvin T. Davis Jr., divorce.
Eric P. Bullion v. Brooke E. Bullion, divorce.
Jennifer Gerace Beale and Gareth Henry James Beale v. Termination of Community property, matrimonial agreement.
Lonna Heggelund v. Jeffrey Heggelund, divorce.
Fox Johanna Elizabeth Lawson aka Johanna Lawson E. Fox v. Christopher James Fox, divorce.
Mansingh Rainna v. David McLaughlin, paternity.
Danielle Stewart Samanie and Brantly Hanson v. Darren Dalton Samaine, paternity.
Rebecca Faith Babin v. Jessie Michael Babin, divorce.
Melissa Beene v. George Beene Jr., divorce.
Kentrell Riley v. Crystal Haymond Riley, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Sharon A. Hingle
Succession of Vernon Vincent Acaldo, Jeanette Mary Acaldo,
Succession of Gerald Horace Foster
Succession of Darryl Wilson Tutt