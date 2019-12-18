The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Dec. 5-12:
Dec. 5
Morris, Earl: 63, 223 Belle Terre Road, Donaldsonville, two counts of felony theft.
Sampson, Justin Nathaniel: 27, address unavailable, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Sampson, Shawna Marie: 27, 11046 La. 431, St. Amant, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Dansereau, Chase: 23, 10762 Durward Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Marson, Shena Rene: 35, 14067 La. 431, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Bayard, Jason: 27, 44382 Braud St., Sorrento, not abiding by rules and regulations on Wildlife Management Area, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Noel, Tyler Scott: 31, 12532 Palmer Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Broussard, Danielle A.: 32, 8734 Metairie Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Williams, Zakenrick Jamar: 33, 2370 Texas St., Lutcher, obstruction of justice/simple assault, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Dec. 6
Prudhomme, Andrew Michael: 29, 17630 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Melancon, Tiffany: 35, 8134 John LeBlanc Blvd., Sorrento, vehicle license required, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Aucoin Jr., Brandon M.: 34, 38229 Coral Reef Court, Gonzales, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Scieneaux, Christopher John: 35, 3174 Clara Lane, Donaldsonville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule ii controlled dangerous substance, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Mills, Jason McKenzie: 42, 812 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating while intoxicated.
Heap, Ashley Elizabeth: 41, 317 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Sims, Tami: 29, 44137 Lebeau Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Tipsword, Zachary Duran: 32, 17797 Airline Highway, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Dunigan, Jimmie J.: 50, 39173 Babin Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple burglary/all others, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass/ all other offenses.
Weber, Kasey Nicole: 30, 675 Wooddale, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Harris, Roderick A.: 34, 43547 Brittany Road, Sorrento, failure to appear in court.
Dec. 7
Johnson II, Jeffery A.: 40, 1415 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, three counts of failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Isaac, Lawrence: 24, 205 Rivercrest Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Lewis, Quaneisha: 28, 128 L&L Court, Edgard, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Mouret, Tate J.: 36, 2191 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, self-mutilation by a prisoner/all other offenses, failure to appear in court, hit-and-run driving, driving on right side of road/exceptions, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
James, Fred: 34, 263 Eisenhower Drive, Biloxi, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Mangrum, Jesse W.: 34, 43113 Earl Bercegeay Road, Gonzales, no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, littering prohibited, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Kinney, James C.: 42, 13052 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, second-degree battery, violations of protective orders, simple assault.
Dec. 8
Jackson, Derrick: 37, 40118 Chestnut Oak Drive, Gonzales, simple assault, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Webb, Miranda Denette: 23, 11475 La. 431, St. Amant, felony theft.
Clement, Breanna Sierra: 22, 43444 Norwood Road, Gonzales, felony theft.
Gros, Darryl John: 54, 12394 Cleo Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Sharp, Justin Wayne: 20, 38149 Smith Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Peters, Karla Liles: 32, 41166 La. 42, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
McClendon Sr., Phillip: 24, 17064 Marty Low Road, Prairieville, cyberstalking.
Dec. 9
Picou, Sanford B.; 55, 43529 Hodgson Road, Prairieville, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Smith, Rahsaan Marshal: 24, 456 Central Ave., Edgard, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
LeBlanc, Brad Anthony: 31, 201 Heriard St., Plattenville, failure to appear in court.
Doucet, Anthony Brock: 19, 44120 La. 42, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, breach of bail condition.
Walker, Jelisa: 25, 921 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Tezano, Melissa L.: 47, 14035 A Poirrier Drive, Gonzales, probation violation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 10
Garrett, William: 43, 14214 Le Ayn Court, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Williams, Leroy V.: 33, 812 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville, hold for other agency, battery of a dating partner.
Talbert, Anthony G.: 41, 15516 Daigle Road, Prairieville, false imprisonment, second-degree battery.
Allen Jr., Casey M.: 20, 48179 Rogers C Road, St. Amant, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Sims, Elwynn: 20, 39084 Pirogue Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Corio, Kimberly: 40, 18014 Autumn View, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Crook, Trevor Vincent: 19, 45301 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property.
Dec. 11
Fontaine, Christopher Gage: 22, 10053 River Run Estates Drive, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Watson, Anthony Aaron: 39, 43039 La. 30, Gonzales, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, felony operating while intoxicated.
Babin, Tregg A.: 14071 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant, criminal trespass/all other offenses, unauthorized entry of a place of business, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.
Messer, Jason P.: 39, 6358 Fordoche Road, Fordoche, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Harrington, Dustin J.: 33, 42498 Weber City Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, state probation violation.
Galvan Jr., Raul: 40, 152 Agnes St., Houma, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Johnson Jr., Mark: 21, 306 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Cushenberry, Brandon: 26, 12123 Roddy Road, Apt. No. 12, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Bibbs, Charles Richard: 31, 602 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, violations of protective orders.
Charles, O'lea O.: 20, 1167 Old Vacherie St., Vacherie, misdemeanor failure to return leased movables obtaining by false representation, driver must be licensed, no motor vehicle insurance, driving on highway with two-way dedicated left turn lanes, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 29, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, obstruction public passage, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Youngblood, Randall: 58, 905 S. Quiet Ave., Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Williams, Leroy V.: 33, 812 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, hold for other agency, battery of a dating partner.
Dec. 12
Phillip, Christopher Michael: 30, 10475 E. Carrollton Circle, St. James, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Rosaya, Christopher: 34, 11366 W. Main St., Gonzales, simple burglary/all others, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Woodley, Dana: 49, 430 W. Augusta St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.