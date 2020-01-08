The Ascension Parish 4-H had two members among the 17 who won a three-day educational trip Nov. 24-26 to cultural sites in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Becca Cernich, of Ascension Homegrown, and Katie Frank, of East Ascension, were among those who won the trip through a record book competition for seventh and eighth graders.
After brief introductions and an icebreaker game, the 17 attendees headed off to their first stop, LSU Agriculture’s Rural Life Museum. There they learned of plantation life in the South from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. From there they ventured to the Mall of Louisiana for a fun-filled game night.
Early Monday, after breakfast and receiving instructions for the day, they rode in vans to New Orleans. First stop was Mardi Gras World, where they were able to grasp a few facts about the holiday, sample king cake, learn about the creation of Mardi Gras floats and decorate masks for themselves, according to a news release.
For lunch, the crew headed to Cafe Reconcile, which is an establishment dedicated to helping troubled teens obtain employment by learning about the restaurant business. From there, the group headed to the French Quarter to visit sites such as St. Louis Cathedral, Jackson Square, the French Market and the River Walk.
On the participants' last day, they visited Mike the Tiger VIII on the LSU campus. They were educated on his habitat, his day-to-day routine and how he is fed. After a brief stop at the campus book store, they headed to the Old State Capitol building, where learning of its historic events, the story and background of Governor Huey P. Long and other people who lived and worked there. They ended their educational experience at the Capitol City Grill for a last meal together. New friendships were made throughout and the venture ended with many heartfelt goodbyes.