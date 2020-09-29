No one ever said it would be easy, but cross country runners in the parish are in full swing preparing for meets and hoping to set personal records each week.
Early meets have been different from years past, normally large groups of runners for each team pile up at the starting line, not anymore. Social distancing and the coronavirus have changed how meets are put on and how runners are staged.
One of the top runners in the parish is Ascension Catholic junior Chase Walker. His time of 16:42 ranks him as tops in class 1A. Walker was the runner up in class 1A last season and has sites on winning state and leading the Bulldogs to another cross country championship.
“Chase is a special runner and he is extremely talented, our other top runners are Will Bellina and Andrew Bright, all three of these young men can run at the college level, they are ranked in the top 10 in 1A,” said coach Tim Daigle.
Other runners expected to be in the top five runners are Louie Viallon and Jake Landry — freshmen who also plays football. “We are a young team with no seniors, if our number four and five runners continue to improve, we can factor in the state championship with teams like Cedar Creek, Metairie Park Country Day, St Martins and Ouachita Christian, it will be close,” said Daigle.
St Amant has some young talented runners in freshmen Easton Jarreau and Leonardo Fuentes. One of the Gators top upper classmen is senior Aiden Clouatre. Sophomore Peyton Bourgeois is a Gator runner to watch as well. Dutchtown has some strong runners returning with seniors Rylan Coe and George Donaldson, both clocking in under 18 minutes in a recent 3-mile race at Denham Springs.
Junior Harrison Verdigets is a top five runner for the Griffins with a sub 19-minute race. Senior Owen Lapeyrouse is near the 19-minute mark and should be in the top 5 for the Griffins.
East Ascension’s top runner is junior Cameron Bourgeois who ran a time of 18:04 at the state meet last fall.