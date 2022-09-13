The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 1-8:
Sept. 1
Johnson, Ashley Deshae: 39076 Red Bud Road, Prairieville; Age: 32; surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Waits, William: 37199 La. 621, Prairieville; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Cox, Matthew Seth: 12985 Gaston Loop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama; Age: 32; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation
Wallace, Leanna: 3320 Kable Drive, Apt. C, New Orleans; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Bozeman, Kevin Joseph: 12964 Live Oak St., Maurepas; Age: 31; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Cenzer, Tony Alexander: 679 Silver Fox Ridge Road, Salem; Age: 36; simple criminal damage to property less than $500, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary (all others)
Sizemore, Dennis Loyd: 107 Aundria Drive, Lafayette; Age: 51; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, two counts criminal conspiracy, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Patterson, Akiah: 400 Catalpa St., Lot B, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Williams, Michael L.: 35120 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville; Age: 45; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Allen, Stacy: address not listed; Age: 50; theft less than $1,000
Martin, Savetria Krisshawn: 423 W. Oak St., Gonzales; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Mayeaux, Gretchen Gautreau: 38088 Bantam Tracks Road, Gonzales; Age: 48; violations of protective orders
Sept. 2
Williams, Tykera Shaniya: 22759 Balsam Drive No. 29, Denham Springs; Age: 18; theft less than $1,000
Bennett, Shalanda: 4747 Southpark Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 56; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace/simple assault, simple battery
Gray, Talen Keionne: 14306 Brentwood Court, Gonzales; Age: 21; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Dixon, Leann Michelle: 18623 White Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age: 30; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Alsay, Ronald: 606 Lessard St., Donaldsonville; Age: 41; second degree battery
Kelley, John Kelvin: 65635 J R Drive, Plaquemine; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Ester, Leroy Marque: 1200 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated assault
Sept. 3
Gauthier, Jordyn Lee: 45117 Sterling Road, St. Amant; Age: 26; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Medine, Charles: 1711 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 42; intimidation by officers, simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Grant, Stevenson: 30253 Otis St., Walker; Age: 21; simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Crain, Brandon M.: 12453 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales; Age: 40; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Touchet, Christian: 2938 Tide Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 48; operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second
Dunn, Trevon Theron: 301 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 20; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, traffic-control signals, reckless operation, flight from an officer-aggravated, maximum speed limit
Daigle Sr., Francisco Roman: 3071 Brasset, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Garrison, Aquindice: 300 W. Tenth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; resisting an officer, principals, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Washington, Fredricka Rashad, 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 39; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Gauthier Jr., Michael: 809 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 45; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, reckless operation
Sept. 4
Frederick, Kelli: 16283 Oakridge, Prairieville; Age: 44; deposit of driver's license, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated-first
Tooley, Kenneth: Veterans Boulevard, Gonzales; Age: 30; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
Scott, Paul Monroe: 41100 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 56; parole violation, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, resisting an officer
Riley, Rontrell: 3079 St. Amico Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Normand Jr., Johnny Paul: 18285 Syble Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Rome, Darnell Ronaldo: 35171 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 36; disturbing the peace/simple assault, failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles/and motordriven cycles
Sept. 5
Riney, Ronday Shontazz: 155 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple battery, theft less than $1,000, reckless operation, failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, driving on divided highways, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles/and motordriven cycles, no passing zone, traffic-control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Johnson, Justin Jude: 5309 Barrass St., St. James; Age: 34; aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery
Todd, Christopher Breckridge: 38461 Brown Road, Prairieville; Age: 45; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Holsomback, Jobe Lynn: 148 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales; Age: 45; breach of bail condition, contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, theft less than $1,000
Davis, Ashayla S.: 12195 Roddy Road No. 21, Gonzales; Age: 20; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Sept. 6
Moten, Ginger: 14086 Airline Highway No. 924, Gonzales; Age: 45; aggravated battery
Miller, Candace S.: 17103 Gunboat Circle, Maurepas; Age: 35; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
Keyes, David Dazell: 29 Lookout Hill Lane, Collins, Mississippi; Age: 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Robinson, Darnel Quintin: 609 St. Mary St., Napoleonville; Age: 27; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Johnson, Joshua: 418 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales; Age: 31; bank fraud, forgery
London, Jonrell Michael: 1009 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Comeaux, Ronell Joseph: 2249 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 26; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, traffic-control signals
Picou, Victoria Rose: 9093 La. 941, Gonzales; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gibbs, Ronald Joseph: 8339 Debate St., Sorrento; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 7
Ward, Lamont Montrell: 3912 S. Interstate 10 W., No. 344, Metairie; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Fernandez, Allison N.: 124 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, false certificates, driver must be licensed, maximum speed limit, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles/and motordriven cycles
Joshua, Dylan: 117 Bayou Oaks Drive B, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Manuel Jr., Gregory: 29786 Leach Lane, Denham Springs; Age: 36; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Crawford Jr., Charles Edward: 9093 La. 941, Gonzales; Age: 37; two counts pornography involving juveniles, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Snell, Darryl: 42468 Wynstone Drive, Prairieville; Age: 71; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hubbert, Anetra Latrice: 546 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 34; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Cofield, Jacquill A.: 2543 Main St., Baton Rouge; Age: 25; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), theft less than $1,000
Tomlinson, Derrick Dwayne: 130 S. 11th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 52; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Edmonston, Samantha: 16146 Bolivar Drive, Prairieville; Age: 54; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Escondel, Jaramy Whitney: 23922 Rosemont Ave., Denham Springs; Age: 44; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Aucoin, Dwain Paul: 10140 Golden Gate St., Convent; Age: 52; violations of protective orders
Garrison, Kelsey: 13026 Meadow Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 31; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Dauzat, Rhonda Lynn: 10239 T Boy Road, St. Amant; Age: 54; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), operating vehicle while license is suspended, expired motor vehicle insurance
Hammac, Christy M.: 16544 Marty Road, Prairieville; Age: 46; violations of protective orders