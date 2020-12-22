A pandemic Christmas
I'll admit it, I don't have much Christmas spirit this year. Between the coronavirus, the election and changes in my life I'm not feeling too jolly. Not one Christmas decoration has been placed on the mantel and my annual family party had to be canceled.
I tried to change that the other day by mailing some holiday cards. My husband's 91-year-old aunt, who lives in Nebraska, creates cards using recycled parts and pieces from other cards or magazines. They range from quite simple to elaborate, with her original drawings and custom envelope. I was feeling a bit joyous as I walked into my post office, but that joy soured quickly as I overhead a conversation that sucked all the happiness right out of me. Let's just say, the woman on the phone was having a bad day.
I decided to take a different route home and drove by the homes of old friends and neighbors I haven't seen in years. I began to reminisce about my childhood and closeness I once had with those families down the road. It's a road I traveled every day as a child. The school bus dropped off the dozens of kids, most of them my friends, along the crocked country road bordering a bayou.
I passed by the old house of one of my relatives, I believe she was my maternal grandfather's cousin. The house has been empty for decades. Memories rushed back of me running on her porch and playing in the yard while my grandma worked on a quilt inside with her friends. As I pulled into my driveway, I remembered Christmases past when every yard had holiday lights and decorations and my dad made sure we had a tree and lots of colorfully wrapped gifts under it.
Thoughts of my mom's silver Christmas tree with the color wheel brought a smile to my face. I felt a glimmer of Christmas spirit. Then, I learned that two more friends have the coronavirus. Spirit crushed.
But I'm determined to have a happy holiday season. The burst of cold weather should help. I decided to count my blessing instead of concentrating on all the negative. That helped. I'm still able to work in a profession I love and I have lots of friends and family to lean on.
Here's hoping all of you have the holiday spirit and time to enjoy the ones you love during this festive time of year.
So, put on your holiday face mask and enjoy the season.
