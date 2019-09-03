DONALDSONVILLE — After putting bids out again for the construction of Sugar Mill Primary School in Ascension Parish — after the first bids came in over budget this spring — the School Board on Tuesday approved the apparent lower bidder, Lincoln Builders of Baton Rouge.

The construction company's bid came in at $15.7 million for the building of Sugar Mill Primary at 39319 Germany Road.

School district staff had worked with the architectural firm Gossen-Holloway-Cortez of Thibodaux to find ways to trim the cost after the first bidding process in March brought in a low bid of $18.5 million.

Cosmetic changes and adjustments to the layout of utilities brought the cost down, Chad Lynch, the school district's director of planning and construction, said after the School Board meeting.

Lynch said the board will have a better idea of the time frame for completion of the school once the contract with the construction company is signed in the coming weeks. The school district has said Sugar Mill will open sometime in 2020.

The school will be the third new public primary school for the parish, all in the Prairieville area. This school year, Bullion Primary off Airline Highway, opened its classroom wing, with construction on its administrative wing expected to be completed in October.

Construction is underway at Bluff Ridge Primary, at 14191 La. 73, with a contractual completion date of Aug. 17, 2020.

Construction is also underway at a new middle school, Bluff Middle School, at 15464 Bluff Road, with a contractual completion date of July 29, 2020.

All of the new schools are among the projects funded by $120 million in bonds made possible after Ascension Parish voters approved extending an existing 15.08 property tax in 2016.