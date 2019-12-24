Neighbors Federal Credit Union hosted an employee food drive to collect nonperishable food items for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The staff donated 1,558 pounds of food, which will provide 1,298 meals for families in need.
NFCU’s Team Impact organized the drive and provided prize drawings for employees that participated. Team Impact is a group of volunteer employees at Neighbors that organize and host events in an effort to make a better work environment at the credit union.
“Once again, our staff continues to live the Neighbors way through their commitment and service to our community,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. “We are inspired by their incredible generosity.”
Neighbors has also worked with the Food Bank for the credit union’s annual day of community service, Neighbors Day. This year, 45 Neighbors employees volunteered with the food bank.