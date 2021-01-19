The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 30-Jan. 7:
Dec. 30
Kinchen, Ashley: 224 Roberson Road, Independence; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery
Robertson, Vonell Michael: Rosemary Court, Laplace; Age: 33; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Poche, Christian P.: 10251 E. La. 936, St. Amant; Age: 23; no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Anderson, Sherian L.: 5126 E. Arbeed St., St. James; Age: 42; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Comeaux, Ronell Joseph: 2249 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Gibson, Keywine: 40016 Summer Brooke Ave., Prairieville; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dec. 31
Henderson IV, Peter Richard: 510 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 20; illegal possession of stolen firearms
Henderson, Trevon: 3615 McCall Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 19; illegal possession of stolen firearms
Eppinett, Tanner Chase: 38340 Duplessis Road, Prairieville; Age: 24; bank fraud, forgery, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Hosack, Adam: 12199 Tootsie Road, St. Amant; Age: 36; illegal use of 911, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Graham, Anthony J.: 42255 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, hit-and-run driving, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Johnsen, Skylar Ray: 15236 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville; Age: 30; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Tetlow, Dylan: 13643 Briarlake Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 29; careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Jan. 1
Blouin, Andrew James: 15023 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; Age: 30; domestic abuse battery
Miles, Dametri D.: 1420 W. Amber Ave., Gonzales; Age: 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Milton, Allen D.: 203 W. James St., Gonzales; Age: 45; resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Cerrato, Brayan: 36452 C. Braud Road, Prairieville; Age: 26; security required, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Williams, Tyvis G.: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 19; operating while intoxicated-first
Williams, Dale: 606 Division Road; Age: 56; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Wise, Clifford Joseph: 1305 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown Jr., Charles Lee: 17085 Charlie Brown Road, Prairieville; Age: 50; negligent injuring, reckless operation
Jan. 2
Johnson, Ronald: 1405 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 49; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Scott, Kelsey: 7473 Lillie Valley Drive, Gonzales; Age: 31; registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit, identity theft
Sibley, Wyatt: 13949 Friendship Road, Walker; Age: 20; domestic abuse battery
Slayton, Blain Joseph: 38520 Cal Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Davis, Carl A.: 2142 W. La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 31; public bribery, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple assault
Jan. 3
Weathersby, Allison: 43375 R. Daigle Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, vehicle license required, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Paxson, Travis Lee: 38072 Henry Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery
Black, Chad Michael: 39360 Tommy Moore Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery
Lewis, Aldore Ray: 3501 La. 69, White Castle; Age: 28; driver must be licensed, no motor vehicle insurance, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Davies, Jacob T.: 217 S. Marchand Ave., Gonzales; Age: 29; false certificates, owner to secure registration, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
Cannon, Lionel Ray, Jr.: 41415 Narvie Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (diazepam), no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Lauren J.: 8172 Morris Drive; Age: 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Bell, Carlos Joseph: 610 Second St., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ward, Tina F.: 17082 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 50; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Thompson, Haven Trell: 13063 KC Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
James, Eric: 131 Greenbriar St., Belle Rose; Age: 37; registration certificates, improper display of temporary license plate, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Nicholas, Shenita: 2138 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales; Age: 29; possession of marijuana, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jan. 4
Gathe, Kendrick D.: 14263 Cloverhill Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 43; simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated-first
Craig, Tyler: 43228 Moore Road, Prairieville; Age: 30; cruelty to juveniles
Terry Jr., Timothy Stuart: 39345 Oceanview Ave., Prairieville; Age: 33; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Powe, Deontre Devon: 116 Oak Ridge Ave. Apt. A, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; breach of bail condition
Sepulvado, Hillary Roussel: 1818 E. Evergreen St., Gonzales; Age: 40; simple assault, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Junior, Dwayne: 401 W. Tenth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; state probation violation, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, second-degree murder
Delhommer, Jason C.: 13206 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Williams, Enricco Deville: 13232 Himel Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Bayard, Jacob L.: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; Age: 26; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
Jan. 5
Morris, Derrell James: 10400 Alex Reine Road, St. Amant; Age: 30; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Dixon, Cody M.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Terrell, Michael Grant: 10452 Buxton Road, St. Amant; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, second-degree battery
Solar, Jesse John: 425 Memorial Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Jackson, Jermaine: 503 Pine St, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, second-degree murder
Nicholas, Angelica Ann: 300 W. 10th St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Newsom, Ashlie Brooke: 225 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales; Age: 20; battery of a dating partner
Ballard, Anthony Dewayne: 41231 Dean St., Gonzales; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
May, Timothy G.: 38057 Bur Oaks Drive, Prairieville; Age: 44; battery of a dating partner, stalking, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Jan. 6
Lambert, Brian Paul: 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 31; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Youngblood, Vernon P.: 970 Ester St., Convent; Age: 55; simple assault, failure to appear-bench warrant
Scott Jr., Richard: 1220 N. Willow St., Gonzales; Age: 55; aggravated battery
Jacob, Jessie James: 14227 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery
Rousseau, Conrad Joseph: 43410 R. Daigle Road, Gonzales; Age: 48; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm
Quebedeaux, Jordan Seth: 137 Mayflower Drive, Opelousas; Age: 32; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle under the influence, careless operation
Weatherford Sr., Roland Keith: 42245 Moody Dixon Road 21, Prairieville; Age: 52; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Hall, Cornell J.: 19778 Vicknair Road, Maurepas; Age: 49; probation violation
Vallery, Devron Deon: 822 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; Age: 47; aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery
Nicholas, Dason: 9149 Ester St., Convent; Age: 29; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Gautreau Jr., Ernie Joseph: 12178 Edward Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Brown, Myeshia Maryongrace: 151 Georgetown Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 19; resisting an officer, simple battery, obstructing a fireman
Landry, Jonathan D.: 11221 Thurston McCrory Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; cruelty to animals-aggravated, second-degree murder/attempt
Jan. 7
Jones, James N.: 9448 Split Log Road, St. Amant; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant