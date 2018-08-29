The Griffin Glide parade will kick off Dutchtown High School homecoming festivities at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, beginning at the school, 13165 La. 73, Geismar.
The parade will proceed through the Cobblestone neighborhood, along Cobblestone Avenue, Dutch Road and John Street, and return to the school.
The homecoming court will be presented at a pep rally in the gym immediately after the parade.
Dutchtown will also present its court members and announce the 2018 queen at halftime at the football game against Sci Academy at Griffin Field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21.
The homecoming dance, "Dancing Through the Decades," will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in the school cafetorium; the court will be presented at 10 p.m.