Inez "Nez" Landry, celebrated her 100th birthday Jan. 11 with friends and family.
Landry, who until a few years ago could often be seen in the front yard of her Donaldsonville home tending to flowers or cutting her grass, was born Jan 11, 1920, at home in Modeste.
She lived and raised her family in Donaldsonville. At a petite 4-foot-9 inches in height, Landry lit up a room with her smile and wit. She enjoys crocheting and sewing.
"Nez lived life to the fullest, never passing on an adventure," said her daughter, Debbie Peltier Roques. "She rode an elephant in her 60's and a Shetland pony at 92. Today, she is in excellent health and the first one at the nickel bingo game."
In addition to being known as Nez, many called her Dr. Ruth, a nickname she was given by friends on the casino bus trips she began taking after her retirement from the First National Bank in Donaldsonville.
At 90, she decided to sell her Ford Taurus and the Snapper lawnmower she used for 29 years. A few years later, at 97, she moved to the Magnolia Assisted Living in Gonzales.
Landry has received more than 80 birthday cards from Victoria, British Columbia, to Australia. More than 60 relatives, including her 93-year-old brother Ernest LeBlanc, and friends celebrated on her birthday.
On Jan. 10, she was given a key to the city and proclamations from Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux. She also received an afghan from Sheriff Bobby Webre.