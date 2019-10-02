Jump Start Summer pipefitting.jpg

Ascension Parish students who took a Level 1 pipe-fitting course through Jump Start Summer are, from left, Jalen Early, Joshua Marchand, Tristan Heintze, Morgan McKinley, Ryan Lowry, Trent Buquoi, Ross Lowry, Jose Najera, John Enriquez and Jalin Castillo.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Louisiana Jump Start Summer program provided an opportunity for nearly 2,000 high school students, including 58 from Ascension Parish, to earn academic credit, engage in workplace-based learning and attain critical industry-based credentials, all while earning a wage.

Students in Ascension Parish earned the following industry-based credentials:

  • 13 students earned the Adobe Certified Associate Visual Design credential, which includes certification in Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop. Additionally, Vivid Ink Graphics allowed students to job-shadow and complete their internships.
  • 1 student earned Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop credentials.
  • 18 students earned the state Emergency Medical Responder credential. Prairieville Fire and Rescue and the Ascension Parish 911 Call Center allowed students to job-shadow and complete their internship.
  • 15 students earned the regional Basic Life Support credential.
  • 11 students earned the Pipefitting Level 1 credential through the National Center for Construction Education and Research. The students spent time at Performance Contractors Inc. and Cajun Industries to complete their internship and job-shadowing experience.

Tags

View comments