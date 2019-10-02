The Louisiana Jump Start Summer program provided an opportunity for nearly 2,000 high school students, including 58 from Ascension Parish, to earn academic credit, engage in workplace-based learning and attain critical industry-based credentials, all while earning a wage.
Students in Ascension Parish earned the following industry-based credentials:
- 13 students earned the Adobe Certified Associate Visual Design credential, which includes certification in Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop. Additionally, Vivid Ink Graphics allowed students to job-shadow and complete their internships.
- 1 student earned Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop credentials.
- 18 students earned the state Emergency Medical Responder credential. Prairieville Fire and Rescue and the Ascension Parish 911 Call Center allowed students to job-shadow and complete their internship.
- 15 students earned the regional Basic Life Support credential.
- 11 students earned the Pipefitting Level 1 credential through the National Center for Construction Education and Research. The students spent time at Performance Contractors Inc. and Cajun Industries to complete their internship and job-shadowing experience.