Libraries have long embraced the digital age and are continually adding innovations and conveniences to serve the members of their community. Another excellent example is the eReading Room.
Ascension Parish Library has digitized the concept of physical reading rooms by creating specialized eReading Rooms of kids and teens e-books and audiobooks. With a library card, Ascension Parish residents can browse digital books sectioned off from the rest of the catalog with all searches filtered and dedicated to children and teens. Readers can find this on the library’s website and on Libby, the one-tap reading app from OverDrive.
“We are very excited about the new eReading Rooms for kids and teens on our OverDrive site,” said Carrie Goodall, acquisitions librarian at Ascension Parish Library. “These dedicated virtual spaces will make it easier to find e-books and eAudiobooks to check out on laptops, tablets and phones.
Every student in Ascension Parish schools can soon have a Student ID e-card that will allow them to use all of the library's digital resources, including OverDrive. This tailored eReading experience paired with an e-card will help students discover new authors and visit the library from school and home, Goodall said.
Ascension Parish Library’s digital collection offers thousands of e-books and audiobooks in a variety of genres for all ages. The eReading Room concept is based on the physical spaces in libraries that are designed specifically for children and teens. Since then, eReading Rooms have expanded to highlight materials with certain themes or formats and for select age levels. Within Libby, eReading Rooms are called “Guides” while the library’s website refers to them as “Collections.”
Readers may browse Ascension Parish Library’s full digital catalog of e-books and audiobooks, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle.”
All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
To explore the library’s eReading Rooms of e-books and audiobooks, visit https://myapl.overdrive.com/ or download Libby today from Apple, Androi and Windows app stores.