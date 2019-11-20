Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 4-8:
CIVIL SUITS
Darlene LeBlanc v. Automobile Club Interinsurance, Jason Zachary and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
GMFS LLC v. Scott J. Dabney, executory process.
TD Bank USA NA v. Anna Webb Magee, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ashley Calverette, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kristie P. Pregeant, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jessica Leigh Merrell, open account.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Frederick Welsh, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Adrian Sparrow, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michelle Coddington, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dane G. Sheets, open account.
Saia Rpbs LLC FKA and Roofing Products & Building Supply Co v. Tiger Residential & Commercial LLC and Shana Guidry, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Vanessa L. Gibson, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Evelyn W. Irving, open account.
Discover Bank v. Teressa L. Clark, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Arielle Day, open account.
Christian Mullins v. Greenwich Insurance Co., John Thomas Cutway and Honeywell International Inc., damages.
Robert S. Brixey v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, As Assignee Of and Citibank NA v. Iris D. Butler, open account.
Victoria Schaefer v. Julia Escobar and Loya Insurance Co., damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Debra A. Jackson, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Dale V. Dicioccio, open account.
Kenneth Allen v. Christian Mullins, Progressive Security Insurance Co., Turner Industries Group LLC and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
Southern Financial Credit Service LLC v. Corey Prine, Steven Ray Ely and Ely Auto Brokerage LLC, executory judgment.
Tower Loan of Mississippi LLC dba Tower Loan of Hammond v. Ashley Johnson aka Ashley Renee Johnson, executory judgment.
Rachel Semaia, state Department of Children and Family Services and David Minor McAllister v. Timothy Webber, executory judgment.
Crystal Graham v. ABC Insurance Co. and Raquel Michel, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Whitney Kennard, executory judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Linwood Williams, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tushika Jones, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. James Brock, contract.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC and First National Bank of Omaha v. Kelly Berg, open account.
Murphy Painter v. Pelican Post News LLC and Wade Petite, injunction.
Aloysius Keaton v. Big M Transportation Inc., John David White, Protective Insurance Co., The Travelers Indemnity Company and Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Troy Capital LLC v. Jason Tillman Fishburn, contract.
Caliber Home Loans Inc v. Pollyanna Varnado Crawford, executory process.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Sheryl Coppola Blaylock aka Sheryl C. Blaylock aka Sheryl Breaud Broyles, Ron Breaud, Steven Broyles and Paul Lesley Blaylock, executory process.
Cavalry SPV LLC As Assignee Of and Department Stores National Bank v. Patrick D. Lewis, open account.
EFCU Financial Federal Credit Union v. Herman H. Nicolas, promissory note.
Continental Insurance Co. v. Denise Gray, damages.
Charles Moore v. Jordan Lambert, Deep South Crane & Rigging LLC, American Alternative Insurance Corp and State Farm Insurance Co., damages.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Pedro Cippriano, open account.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lawrence L. Perkins and Marie Johnson Perkins, executory process.
Maplewood Estates HOA Inc v. Cody Scallan and Bethany G. Scallan, declaratory judgment.
University of Louisiana System Board v. Alexandra Ambeau, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kawanda Curry, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Vu Phan and Carters Zooland LLC, open account.
TD Bank USA Na v. Bowman Jr., James aka James Bowman Jr., open account.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Janine Smith, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jan Humphrey, open account.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Frederick Welsh, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Courdell Jones, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Association Ates LLC v. Bradley Kidder and Michell L. Dunn, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dena Poche and Peter J. Poche, open account.
TD Bank USA Na v. Dena Poche, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Gwendolyn Guillot, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Drew Robin, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Taylor Clarkin, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Eddy Tavarez, open account.
Tina Hang Thuy Cao and Wayne Joseph Viet Scott III v. John David White, Big M. Transportation, Protective Insurance Co. and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Robert Henry v. Medical Review Panel, medical review panel.
Hunter Louis Lambert v. Siera Elizabeth Williams, executory judgment.
FAMILY SUITS
Vernon P. Youngblood v. Gloria L. Youngblood, divorce.
Ashley Charles v. Damian J. Charles Sr., divorce.
Brooke Barrient v. Lee Barrient III, divorce.
Toni Lynn Everett v. Montalvo Jesus M, divorce.
Anna Ballou v. Garrett Joffrion, divorce.
Haley Todd Pippin v. Edwin Thomas Pippin, divorce.
Milly Ann Joles v. Joe Bumps Joles, divorce.
Lori Ann Courville Bernard v. Leopold Bernard Jr., divorce.
Timothy James Cockerham v. Marilyn Kay Bowman, divorce.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Erica Morin, child support.
Latoya Stevenson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Geddrick Travis, child support.
Alexis Marcantel, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tyler Sonnier, child support.
Lacharai Nash, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jamar Johnson, child support.
Kenyetta Victor, state Department of Children and Family Services v. David Victor Sr., child support.
Jessica Gautreau Roland v. Dennis Wade Roland II, divorce.
Carlos Antonio Arauz v. Tonya Leray Arauz, divorce.
Dylan Quaid v. Raevan Wheeler Quaid, divorce.
Jessica Lynn Marie v. Marlow Michael Marie, divorce.
Cody Sims v. Holly Brooke Sims, divorce.
Lee Barrient III v. Brooke Barrient, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Beverly A. Smith Collins
Succession of Dolores A. Badeaux Roussel
Succession of Patty Lou Caminita
Succession of Sharon Burch Clouatre
Succession of Mary L. Loupe