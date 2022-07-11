Qualifying for the fall Ascension Parish School Board races is set for July 20-22, announced Bridget Hanna, clerk of court for Ascension Parish.
Hanna said qualifying will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day at the clerk’s office, 607 E. Worthey St., first floor, Gonzales, or 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.
The cost for qualifying is $230 for those registered as a Democrat or Republican and $115 for all others payable in cash, cashier’s check or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court's Office.
The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the general election is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.
For information on the election, call the clerk’s office at (225) 621-8400, ext. 304.