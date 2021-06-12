The University of Louisiana at Monroe recognized its spring 2021 graduating class at commencement exercises in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
Each of the four colleges held separate ceremonies May 15, which allowed graduates to invite up to 10 family and friends.
* Cum laude: GPA of 3.500 through 3.749
† Magna cum laude: GPA of 3.750 through 3.899.
‡ Summa cum laude:GPA of 3.900 through 4.000.
^Honors — associate degree candidates GPA of 3.500 through 3.799
~High honors — associate degree candidates GPA of 3.800 through 4.000
A total of 1,025 students earned their degrees in spring 2021. Graduates from the area include:
Ascension
Duplessis: Ariana Jahnya Brown, Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (‡)
Gonzales: Britne Leigh Edmonston, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Kayla Wolf Fletcher, Master of Education in Education Technology Leadership; Ashton Lee Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology; Kelsey Stapler, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology
Prairieville: Abbie Nicole Aubin, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Skye Broussard, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Samantha Cooke Cashio, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Jami Chaney Fontenot, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Courtney Jacobs Harness, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Meghan Lockwood, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Chelsea L. Schilling, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Christina Kieu Truong, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology (*); Jon Brian Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology; Khalid Woodridge, Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Thomas Cole Smith, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management
East Baton Rouge
Zachary: Melanie Rhea Bennett, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Mabel Eve Castleberry, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Maurissa Jai'nea Flowers, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
East Feliciana
Clinton: Taylor Ann Hurst, Bachelor of Science in Toxicology
Ethel: Samantha Lynn Sutton, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy
Jackson: Deonesha Lynette Woodridge, Bachelor of Arts in Social Work
West Feliciana
Saint Francisville: Dylan Cannon Guillaume, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy (*); Hunter Paul Smith, Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies; Darcey R. Walsh, Master of Education in Educational Technology Leadership
Livingston
Denham Springs: Logan Taylor Roberts, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration; Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy (*)
Livingston: Jonathan C. Gordon, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy (‡); Kaitlyn R. McCreary, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Walker: Kylie C. Daigle, Bachelor of Arts in Communication (†); Julie Sibley Jones, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Rebekah Digirolamo O'Neal, Master of Education in Educational Leadership
Tangipahoa
Amite: Emily Parker Glasgow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing; Suzanna Melissa Hennington, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (†)
Fluker: Sarah K. Neal, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (*)
Hammond: Carla Dean Guileyardo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing (*); Lakaron Patrice McGee, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy; Caitlyn Marie Saltaformaggio, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology; Dani Elizabeth Schillace, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene (*)