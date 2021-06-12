WFgrad DSC00613 (4).JPG

Dylan Cannon Guillaume earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe on May 15, 2021. He graduated Magna Cum Laude.

The University of Louisiana at Monroe recognized its spring 2021 graduating class at commencement exercises in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Each of the four colleges held separate ceremonies May 15, which allowed graduates to invite up to 10 family and friends.

* Cum laude: GPA of 3.500 through 3.749

† Magna cum laude: GPA of 3.750 through 3.899.

‡ Summa cum laude:GPA of 3.900 through 4.000.

^Honors — associate degree candidates GPA of 3.500 through 3.799

~High honors — associate degree candidates GPA of 3.800 through 4.000

A total of 1,025 students earned their degrees in spring 2021. Graduates from the area include: 

Ascension

Duplessis: Ariana Jahnya Brown, Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (‡)

Gonzales: Britne Leigh Edmonston, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Kayla Wolf Fletcher, Master of Education in Education Technology Leadership; Ashton Lee Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology; Kelsey Stapler, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology

Prairieville: Abbie Nicole Aubin, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Skye Broussard, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Samantha Cooke Cashio, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Jami Chaney Fontenot, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Courtney Jacobs Harness, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Meghan Lockwood, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Chelsea L. Schilling, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Christina Kieu Truong, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology (*); Jon Brian Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology; Khalid Woodridge, Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Thomas Cole Smith, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management

East Baton Rouge

Zachary: Melanie Rhea Bennett, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Mabel Eve Castleberry, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Maurissa Jai'nea Flowers, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

East Feliciana

Clinton: Taylor Ann Hurst, Bachelor of Science in Toxicology

Ethel: Samantha Lynn Sutton, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy

Jackson: Deonesha Lynette Woodridge, Bachelor of Arts in Social Work

West Feliciana

Saint Francisville: Dylan Cannon Guillaume, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy (*); Hunter Paul Smith, Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies; Darcey R. Walsh, Master of Education in Educational Technology Leadership

Livingston

Denham Springs: Logan Taylor Roberts, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration; Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy (*)

Livingston: Jonathan C. Gordon, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy (‡); Kaitlyn R. McCreary, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Walker: Kylie C. Daigle, Bachelor of Arts in Communication (†); Julie Sibley Jones, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Rebekah Digirolamo O'Neal, Master of Education in Educational Leadership

Tangipahoa

Amite: Emily Parker Glasgow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing; Suzanna Melissa Hennington, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (†)

Fluker: Sarah K. Neal, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (*)

Hammond: Carla Dean Guileyardo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing (*); Lakaron Patrice McGee, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy; Caitlyn Marie Saltaformaggio, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology; Dani Elizabeth Schillace, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene (*)

