GONZALES — The contractor hired to pick up garbage in Gonzales has been missing collections for some households, city officials say, and will now have to pay a price for it.
A city supervisor told City Council this week that the city has received 70 complaints over the past three months about no trash pickup from the contractor, Waste Pro. For the first time, he said, money was deducted from the city's payment to Waste Pro as allowed under the terms of its contract.
Mayor Barney Arceneaux told council members on Monday he asked city employees to review the last 90 days of Waste Pro's performance.
"We have received quite a few complaints," Arceneaux said.
For the month of August, Waste Pro missed trash pickup from two subdivisions entirely, Anthony Keller, central services director for the city, reported to the council.
The city's contract with the waste collection company calls for a $100 per residence deduction to Waste Pro, for any home missed.
"We deducted $4,300 from their August paycheck for the two, entire subdivisions," Keller said.
"We get bad (service), then we have a talk (with Waste Pro), and it gets good. Right now it's kind of bad," Keller said.
The City Council has discussed unhappiness with Waste Pro's performance before. The city's contract with the company expires in April 2021.
On another matter, the council is looking at increasing the security deposit for leasing the city's civic center from $300 to $600.
After the meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd said that lease agreements require that those using the center clean up after events, including cleaning the tables provided, and putting up the folding tables and chairs used.
Twice, recently, the city's custodian who cleans the civic center has had to call in family members after midnight to help put things right, Byrd said. Those family members are also paid in those circumstances, he said.
The City Council will be voting on the proposed increase for the security deposit, at its next meeting, Oct. 22.
Also on Monday, the city received a good audit report for the fiscal year that ended on May 31 from the accounting firm Diez, Dupuy and Ruiz of Gonzales.
Mike Schexnayder, a certified public accountant with the firm, said there were no findings to report in the audit and that the city's finances were in accordance with state and federal laws.