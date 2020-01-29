Gonzales Garden crape myrtle.jpg

In the front row, from left, are Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment; parish executive administrator Ruth Phillips; Cathy Venable, of the Gonzales Garden Club; Jeannie Yszara and Christy Burnett, of the Ascension Parish Health Unit; club member Myra Mire; Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, and club members Loretta Ramirez and Janis Poche. In the second row are Jodi Lawless, of the Ascension Parish Health Unit, and club members Barbara Guillot, Mary Jo Pohlig, Conchita Richey, Janis D’Benedetto, Pam Fiegel, Jamie Trisler and Barbara McCormick. In the back row are Beth Denison, of the Ascension Parish Health Unit; club member Dale Bowman; Gonzales Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd; and Harlan Poche, who planted the Arbor Day crape myrtle.

For years, visitors to the Ascension Parish Health Unit East in Gonzales will enjoy the beauty and shade of a crape myrtle planted by the Gonzales Garden Club on Jan. 17 in observance of Arbor Day. The tree was presented by member Janis Poche and her husband, Harlan Poche, who planted it.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment was on hand for the tree-planting ceremony. Garden Club President Jamie Tristler commended him for his efforts to clean the parish by mobilizing litter clean-up crews. Cointment, in turn, praised the Garden Club for its efforts over the years to Keep Ascension Beautiful. He noted that by working together, great things can be accomplished.

Health Unit Director Christy Burnett accepted the tree on behalf of the parish, and looked forward to the day it would provide a nice shaded outdoor sitting area for clients.

