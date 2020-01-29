In the front row, from left, are Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment; parish executive administrator Ruth Phillips; Cathy Venable, of the Gonzales Garden Club; Jeannie Yszara and Christy Burnett, of the Ascension Parish Health Unit; club member Myra Mire; Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, and club members Loretta Ramirez and Janis Poche. In the second row are Jodi Lawless, of the Ascension Parish Health Unit, and club members Barbara Guillot, Mary Jo Pohlig, Conchita Richey, Janis D’Benedetto, Pam Fiegel, Jamie Trisler and Barbara McCormick. In the back row are Beth Denison, of the Ascension Parish Health Unit; club member Dale Bowman; Gonzales Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd; and Harlan Poche, who planted the Arbor Day crape myrtle.