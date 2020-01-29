For years, visitors to the Ascension Parish Health Unit East in Gonzales will enjoy the beauty and shade of a crape myrtle planted by the Gonzales Garden Club on Jan. 17 in observance of Arbor Day. The tree was presented by member Janis Poche and her husband, Harlan Poche, who planted it.
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment was on hand for the tree-planting ceremony. Garden Club President Jamie Tristler commended him for his efforts to clean the parish by mobilizing litter clean-up crews. Cointment, in turn, praised the Garden Club for its efforts over the years to Keep Ascension Beautiful. He noted that by working together, great things can be accomplished.
Health Unit Director Christy Burnett accepted the tree on behalf of the parish, and looked forward to the day it would provide a nice shaded outdoor sitting area for clients.