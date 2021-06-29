Four area nonprofits have more money to carry on their missions thanks to donations from REV Broadband and CoBank.
REV Broadband — the parent company of RTC, Eatel, Eatel Business, Vision Communications and VENYU — recently partnered with CoBank in its annual Sharing Success program.
CoBank, a cooperative bank focusing on corporate citizenship efforts, provided matched funds to enhance Eatel’s donations to a selection of area nonprofits. Through the Sharing Success program, Eatel doubled the dollars contributed to four local nonprofit organizations chosen at random.
“Louisiana’s nonprofits remain passionate in supporting our communities’ under-resourced and disadvantaged citizens,” says Josh Descant, CEO of REV Broadband. “Proud to be a company that strives on localism, EATEL aims to support, encourage and match that enduring passion through these philanthropic dollars. We’re grateful to CoBank for their partnership as we give a little extra help at a time of high need.”
This year, the following nonprofits were beneficiaries of EATEL and CoBank’s Sharing Success program:
- Dreams Come True of Louisiana, $10,000
- Volunteer Ascension, $5,000
- ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter, $2,500
- The ARC of East Ascension, $1,000
“EATEL is always proud to give back to this outstanding community and lend a helping hand whenever possible,” says Monika Arnold, EATEL’s community relations and business development manager. “This partnership with CoBank allows us to make a tremendous impact for those who have demonstrated their need for this assistance and ability to serve others. We look forward to seeing this program continue in the coming years — helping us to share the benefit of this partnership with even more local organizations.”
During June, each organization was presented with a large check to capture the exchange of monetary contributions.