COVID-19 shots available at Health Unit
The staff at the Ascension Parish Health Unit reminds residents they can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
According to its news release, vaccines are an essential part of helping to safely bring Louisiana back, and the Ascension Parish Government is working hard, together with its partners the Louisiana Department of Health and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to help do so, according to a news release.
For information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
New virtual tours
Experience the best of the River Road African American Museum from the comfort of your own home.
With our virtual exhibitions, the museum continues to uncover and share compelling stories about the rural communities of south Louisiana through the collection, preservation and interpretation of art, artifacts and historic buildings.
Check out the museums newest virtual exhibits from its app or visit rrmobile.aamuseum.yourcultureconnect.com/experiences.
Know your rights
Have you lost your job or had your income reduced due to COVID-19? Are you confused about your rights under the new federal coronavirus relief bill? Do you have questions about other workers’ rights issues like unpaid wage claims? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then join Southeast Louisiana Legal Services attorney Marissa Delgado for a virtual discussion at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at for a Know Your Rights legal workshop focusing on unemployment compensation and workers’ rights.
Southeast Louisiana Legal Services fights for fairness in the justice system. For information on services provided by Legal Services, visit slls.org.
Advance registration is required. To register, call (225) 673-8699. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live discussion.
Lessons in Medicare
The Ascension Council on Aging will be hosting MIPPA Education Events for Ascension Parish senior residents. MIPPA is the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008.
The events are scheduled at both senior centers as follows:
- Gonzales Senior Center: Thursday, Aug. 12, 10:30 a.m.
- Donaldsonville Senior Center: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m.
For information, call Leslie at Gonzales Senior Center, (225) 621-5750, or Jamie at Donaldsonville Senior Center, (225) 473-3789.
'Red Hot Night'
River Region Art Association will host its "Red Hot Night" art exhibit party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The exhibit will feature adult artists from the River Parishes area using colors representing the hot summer, like red, orange and yellow. .
A “Best of Show” rosette will be presented to the art selected by the attendees during the evening. Admission is free and the evening will also include refreshments and silly games, a door prize raffle and live musical entertainment. This “adults only” party is a great time to see the art by local artists, so come and bring your friends and neighbors.
For information, call (225) 644-8496 and leave a message and gallery volunteers will call you back. The Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, in Gonzales is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.