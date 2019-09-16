Donaldsonville High School defense and run games are too much for Port Allen
The Donaldsonville High Tigers used a suffocating defense and a strong commitment to the run to shut out Port Allen 20-0 for its first football victory of the season.
The Tigers rushed for 342 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 50 yards and a score. “Our defense stood tall again as they have since spring ball," coach Brian Richardson said. "We returned more starters and experience on that side, plus the addition of our defensive coordinator, Peter Villa; he has jelled with the kids."
The Pelicans and the Tigers went scoreless in the first quarter, but that changed when quarterback Treveyon Brown connected with Rae’land Johnson for an 18-yard touchdown; the point-after attempt was no good, and the Tigers led 6-0 heading to halftime.
Donaldsonville’s commitment to the run game paid off throughout the night and was rewarded with a 67-yard touchdown by Jaquavious Tenner and a 12-0 lead in the third quarter.
“Our running game has been a work in progress," Richardson said. "Our offensive coordinator, Keith Dickerson, has made a commitment to run the ball (61 carries for 342 yards), and our kids are buying in."
The fourth quarter went back and forth until Johnson added a 2-yard touchdown and Randell Oatis added a 2-point conversion for a 20-0 Tiger lead. The Pelicans threatened to score a couple of times but were stopped by the Tiger defense. Standouts on the Tiger defense were Trevon Dunn (interception), Rashad Landry, Brandon Williams and Daimar Robinson.
On the offensive side, Johnson had 175 yards on 35 carries, while Tenner added 126 rushing yards on 20 carries. Brown finished 4-7 for 50 yards and with a touchdown pass to Johnson.
A recipe for success in football is usually a strong running game and a stout defense; the Tigers proved that with the shutout victory. “Our running backs had a good summer in the weight room," Richardson said. "The offensive line is starting to come around in our new offense, that is helping as well."
The Tigers, 1-1, will host Broadmoor at 7 p.m. Friday at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.
Sept. 13 football scores for Ascension Parish teams
- Dutchtown 38 – McMain 0. Dutchtown (2-0) plays Covington at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 20
- St. Amant 48 – East Jefferson 20. St. Amant (1-1) plays at Denham Springs at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.
- East Ascension 23 – Haughton 41. East Ascension (1-1) plays Northwest at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.
- Donaldsonville (1-1) 20 – Port Allen 0. Donaldsonville plays Broadmoor at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.
- Ascension Christian (1-1) 49 – Ben Franklin 26. Ascension Christian plays Houma Christian at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.
- Ascension Catholic (2-0) 35 – Riverside 22. Ascension Catholic plays at Slaughter Charter at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.