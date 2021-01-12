Qualifying dates set for Sorrento election
Qualifying for candidates for Sorrento mayor and council will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20-22 at the Ascension Parish Clerk’s of Court's Office, 607 E. Worthey St., first floor, Gonzales, or 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.
The cost for qualifying is $80 for those registered as Democrat or Republican and $40 for all others payable in cash, cashier’s check or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court, said Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna.
The primary election is scheduled for March 20, and the general election is scheduled for April 24.
Any questions concerning this election should be directed to the Clerk of Court's Office at (225) 473-9866 or (225) 621-8400, ext. 304.
Ascension, Ochsner to provide COVID-19 testing in Donaldsonville
Ascension Parish has again partnered with Ochsner Health System to provide free COVID-19 testing, this time in Donaldsonville.
The free tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St.
Those seeking to be tested are asked to enter the Lemann Center parking lot from the Church Street side, and then exit onto Thibaut Drive. Directional signage will be in place, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with traffic control.
Tests are offered to anyone aged 2 and above, and do not require a doctor’s orders.
For additional information about the tests and getting the results, visit www.ochsner.org/testing.
To find other testing sites in Ascension Parish, visit https://ascensionparish.net.
AG Jeff Landry to address Ascension GOP Roundtable
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will be the featured speaker at the January Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. It will start at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.
Start the new year with art
River Region Art Association Depot Gallery is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. for visitors. On hand are docents to give you a tour of the facility, at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, in Gonzales.
The gallery is filled with watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, as well as photography. You will also find handcrafted purses, pottery and handcrafted jewelry for every occasion.
For information, call (225) 644-8496.