GONZALES — A land company has started the process of subdividing about 30 acres of property fronting Interstate 10 for a potential commercial development near the corner of Veterans Boulevard and La. 30.
The Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved the preliminary plat submitted by the Montan Land Co., a corporation held by members of the family that also owns the Price LeBlanc automobile dealerships, for the commercial area that will offer six lots, each about 2 acres, and two larger lots, each about 7 acres.
Charles Bondy, speaking for the land company, told Planning and Zoning commissioners the property owners envision hotels and restaurants building on the land because of its I-10 visibility and access.
The commercial development will have three retaining ponds and walking/bicycling paths.
The city's report on residential building permits, also presented Monday, shows that for the month of June there were 16 permits issued for new residential construction, with five of those new homes going up in the Rothland Townhomes development on South Roth Avenue, and four homes on Douglas Andrew Avenue.