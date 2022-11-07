VFW Jam, craft show Saturday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 post hall is will busy outside and inside as the Auxiliary's Fall Craft Fair and the annual VFW Jam take place Saturday.
Area jambalaya cooks will start preparing the rice concoction over wood heat at 7 a.m. and propane heat at 8 a.m. Jambalaya plate lunches will be on sale at 11 a.m.at the post hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
The craft fair is set from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the post hall on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. The event will include indoor and outdoor spaces, food truck and local vendors.
Kaleb Moore to address the November GOP Roundtable
Kaleb Moore, director of government affairs for the American Federation for Children, will be the featured speaker at the November Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
Moore, who earned his B.A. in political science from the University of Louisiana — Lafayette, is the Louisiana director of government affairs at the American Federation for Children.
Cost for the lunch is $25 and can be paid at the door. Prepay with PayPal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email, ARWrUS@aol.com.
Wreaths on sale for December ceremony
A Remember, Honor and Teach Wreath Ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales.
As part of the Wreaths Across America ceremony, wreath's will be placed at the grave's of area veterans. Wreaths are on sale for $15. To purchase a wreath, call Tanya Whitney at (225) 612-0805.
Christmas Crusade opens application process
Ascension Parish residents needing assistance with Christmas toys can pick up an application at five Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office locations.
Pick up applications at the Gonzales Business Office, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales; Donaldsonville Business Office, 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; District 2 substation, 13200 Airline Highway., Gonzales; and District 3 substation, 38567 La. 42, Prairieville.
The offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Friday. Deadline to apply is Nov. 14.
For more than 25 years, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has collected and distributed toys to children across the parish.
For more information, call Sgt. Misty Turner at (225) 621-8827.