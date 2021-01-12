The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 23-30:
Dec. 23
Williams, Shemar Jordan: 169 Daggs St,, Belle Rose; Age: 23; two counts violations of protective orders, theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery
Albert, Kendell Jamaal: 505 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; Age: 22; surety, hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant
Craig, Ciera Evette: 2027 N. Tonti St., New Orleans; Age: 32; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Butler, Sharaika D.: 15182 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 29; simple battery
Cushenberry, Steven LaRon: 511 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales; Age: 49; three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, security required, owner to secure registration, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Chiasson, Rhys Joseph: 110 Leblanc Drive, Lockport; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Dec. 24
Gibbs, Christopher L.: 400 Fourth St., Apt. 1, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen firearms, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Toussaint, Daniel Paul: 901 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, when lighted lamps are required
Kinney, James C.: 13052 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery
Babin, Dustyn Kaid: 14126 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Rome Jr., Paul J.: 2824 S. Burnside Ave. Apt. 1901, Gonzales; Age: 33; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Massey, Nykolas Jovan: 14496 Airline Highway, Apt. 733, Gonzales; Age: 21; domestic abuse battery
Johnson, Breyonna Jenay: 14496 Airline Highway, Apt. 733, Gonzales; Age: 18; aggravated battery
Dec. 25
Keller, Bradley Joseph: 3571 Plymouth Place, New Orleans; Age: 36; battery of a dating partner
Boudreaux, Eric Martin: 15750 La. 3000, Rahma; Age: 29; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Fabian Jr., Eloy: 41237 Zeola Lane No. 23, Gonzales; Age: 33; bond revocation, residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 26
Thomas, Sherice N.: 39070 Old Bayou Ave., Gonzales; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Renard, Kevin: 3020 Woodglynn Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Trepagnier, Michel: 5691 Magnolia Christopher Dr., St. Gabriel; Age: 49; aggravated assault with a firearm
Westley, Jacob R.: 135 Hamilton St.; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kinchen, Douglas O., 11276 Hummingbird Lane, Denham Springs; Age: 54; aggravated battery
Hager, Joseph Anthony: 15159 Melrose Drive, Prairieville; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Dec. 27
Simoneaux, Stephanie Rena: 18538 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas; Age: 28; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Price, Latava Marie: 2513 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, battery of a dating partner
Bennett, Darien Trenal: 38328 Cedar St., Gonzales; Age: 26; resisting an officer, simple burglary
Hunt, Adam Leroy: 1501 Tony St. No. 8, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; resisting an officer, flight from an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Kelly, Byron Kentrell: 182 Canal Road, Napoleonville; Age: 25; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Carcisse, Steven: 408 Owens St., Napoleonville; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dec. 28
Torres, Rafael Jesus: 11222 Sheets Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, owner to secure registration, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate
Bozeman Jr., Rodney: 12228 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Williams, Dwight B.: 8454 Kingview St., St. James; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Avants, Benjamin H., 14229 Martin Moran Road, Gonzales; Age: 57; probation violation
Mosby, Darius Da'Monte: 41063 Cannon Road No. 2102, Gonzales; Age: 19; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Nicholas, Warrenisha K.: 105 St. Philip St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated second degree battery
Hernandez, Kelly Blaine: 16381 Pailette St., Prairieville; Age: 28; resisting an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant,
Williams, Jason L.: 43383 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; resisting an officer
David, Joshua Kyle: 1425 Dubois Lane, Denham Springs; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Crumholt, Joshua: 10767 Aberdeen Acres Road, Denham Springs; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated assault with a firearm
Robertson, Gary Lee: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., Gonzales; Age: 37; theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer
Callender, III John Albert: 45087 Huntington Drive, St. Amant; Age: 26; state probation violation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Kolb, John Carl: 38255 St. Barts Court, Gonzales; Age: 35; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Winfrey, Dairius Abe: 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; bond revocation, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Adkins, Tate Allen: 36280 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 27; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, two counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (vehicle), simple burglary (vehicle)
Dec. 29
Howard, Torianno: 224 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; Age: 47; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jackson Jr., Derrick Lavert: 41083 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; illegal possession of stolen firearms, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Stewart, Brett: 21306 Albert Zeigler Road, Livingston; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Burris, Michael James: 18064 Wood Haven Drive, Prairieville; Age: 36; theft of a firearm, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Thomas, Christopher: 16352 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 19; armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, home invasion (damage to property)
Henderson III, Peter Richard: 3615 McCall Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Joseph, Hiram Darnell: 3595 McCall Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Robinson, Kristina Dionne: 601 Iberville St., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; theft $750 but less than $5.000, bank fraud
Johnson, Freeman F.: 39041 Jupiter Ave., Darrow; Age: 46; theft less than $1,000, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Domingue, Lateesha Allen: 5815 Trenton Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 44; sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 30
Heal, Jake: 15274 W. Bayou Drive, Prairieville; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Kuntz, Sommer L.: 18017 Manning Drive, Prairieville; Age: 41; operating while intoxicated-first, reckless operation, stop signs and yield signs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance