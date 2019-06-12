Check out these events at area branches of the Ascension Parish Library.
LOUISIANA BIRDING: Outdoor writer and photographer John Flores will celebrate Louisiana's vibrant and thriving avian population and discuss his book, "Louisiana Birding: Stories on Strategy, Stewardship, and Serendipity," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. An author signing will follow the discussion.
STARTING A SMALL BUSINESS: A senior business consultant with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge will present a free seminar on starting and financing a small business at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
SUMMER READING: "Universe of Reading" summer reading programs are underway at the Ascension Parish Library.
- Fear Factor Food for young people entering grades four through eight at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St. The program will be repeated at 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42.
- Hat Trick Magic with David LeBoeuf for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. The program will be repeated at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St.; at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar; and at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42.
- Night Sky Art for young people entering grades six through 12 at 4 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. All materials will be provided, including an apron. This might get messy, so wear old clothing, just in case. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar.
- A Harry Potter party for teens entering grades six through 12 will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Costumes are welcome, but not required, at this celebration of Harry’s birthday in Hogsmeade.
- A night out with Dad will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St. Children are invited to come in their PJs for a story and mini-session of Nerf Wars: Kids vs. Dads. Then, lights out! We’ll make forts by flashlight to play board games. This program is geared for children in lower elementary school but is open to everyone. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
- An alien abduction party for young people entering grades four through eight will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Participants will celebrate their love of extraterrestrials and all things out-of-this-world, creating cow abduction lamps and foil hats to keep safe. The program will be repeated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd.
- No-bake treats will be the theme of a cooking program for teens entering grades six through 12 at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St. Participants will try out fun new recipes that are easy to re-create at home.
- The "Stranger Things" Netflix series is the inspiration for a program for teens entering grades six through 12 at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville.
- An Ozobot Races program will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Participants will use simple computer coding to race fun little robots, as part of a regular series held in partnership with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The program is geared for teens entering grades six through 12, but is open to everyone.
- A bilingual storytime for children 7 years old and younger and their parents will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Stories will be read in both English and Spanish.
- Astronaut training academy for toddlers and preschoolers will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. All ages are welcome for this event, in which children will practice gross and fine motor skills through a series of fun, physical space activities.
To register for the Ascension Parish Library summer reading program, visit any library location or www.myapl.beanstack.org. For information, call the library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699, in Galvez at (225) 622-3339, or in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955.
ASK A LAWYER: Attorneys affiliated with the Pro Bono Project of the Baton Rouge Bar Association will be available for one-on-one 15-minute sessions for legal advice on a first-come, first-served basis from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. For information, call (225) 647-3955.