The District VI director of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation shared her knowledge of hybrid plants to the Gonzales Garden Club's Jan. 5 meeting.
“Hybrids in the Garden — Not Your Grandmother’s Flowers” was the title of the presentation by Cindy Moran. She belongs to the Baton Rouge Garden Club and various plant societies. She is an active grower and retired owner of a commercial nursery.
Moran discussed why hybrid plants are favorable and recommended several worthy selections. She specified that F1 hybrids are commercially grown for their “hybrid vigor.” Growers crossbreed two species in the same genus to produce a superior plant. She explained that these “first children” plants are deliberately created for desirable characteristics such as mass bloom, uniformity, flower size, plant structure, and disease resistance. She showed photos of vibrant flowers that color the landscape and attract pollinators.
Moran’s recommended cool season F1 hybrids are nicotiana (flowering tobacco), dianthus (Jolt, Amazon), begonia (whopper, baby wing, angelwing), petunias (wave) and columbine. Colorful, warm season flowers are pentas (butterfly red or pink), vinca (Valiant) and Angelonia (Serena). As a bonus to the beautiful aesthetics, none of these hybrids will attract harmful insects to a garden, she said.
Moran said she does not have a hibiscus in her garden because “they are a magnet for bugs.” She ended her talk by reiterating that hybrids are grown from seeds and offered to return to present a program on vegetative propagation.
The attendees enjoyed a lunch prepared by hostesses Loretta Ramirez, Kaye Couvillion, Janis D’Benedetto, Gwen Heck and Ellen Posey.
Member Mary Jo Pohlig brought a horizontal floral design for educational critique. She commented that she assembled the arrangement in stages: conditioning the ferns in water the day before, inserting the fronds into the soaked oasis the night before, and collecting and inserting the fresh flower stems that morning. This type of design is suitable for long dining room tables or fireplace mantels.
The January horticulture hint was to put down lots of mulch to protect plants during this cold month.