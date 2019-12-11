A Dutchtown High School graduate won big Saturday afternoon in Atlanta during the 11th annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway.
Andrea Gathercole, a senior medical student at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, threw 16 footballs in an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds to win a $100,000 scholarship in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway during half time of the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.
Gathercole, who also lived in Baton Rouge, competed against Max Wunsche, a senior studying veterinary health at Clemson University. After the win, she thanked God, and Dr Pepper, and gave a shout out to her friends and family in Baton Rouge, Natchitoches and Waco.
Gathercole was named as one of the competition's 20 finalists, ranging from ages 18-24 years old, after submitting a video application highlighting her volunteer work at medical clinics in Baton Rouge and Waco, and her desire to use her education to provide healthcare to low-income families.
"Growing up in a city affected by numerous floods and hurricanes, I know first hand how critical care saves lives," Gathercole says in her Tuition Giveaway bio. "I became an EMT to be at the forefront of care during all types of emergencies. I want to continue my education to become an emergency room physician and serve in cities affected by natural disasters and in charitable hospitals."