CONVENT — St. James Parish President Peter "Pete" Dufresne declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Depression Cristobal late this weekend.
Parish officials said in a statement that rainfall is the greatest concern for the area, which is estimated to be eight to 10 inches through Tuesday.
Cristobal is expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm as it makes it way across the Gulf of Mexico toward the Gulf Coast. A flood watch remains in effect for southeast Louisiana through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Parish officials have said they've been clearing waterways in preparation for the heavy rain and urged residents to do the same around their home, removing debris from catch basins and storm drains.
The parish has also set up four self-service sandbagging locations:
* Grand Point Fire Station, 32122 Highway 642 Paulina.
* Vacherie Elementary School, 13440 La. 644, Vacherie.
* Gramercy Water Plant, 407 La. 44, Gramercy.
* Lutcher Maintenance Barn, 1132 Lutcher Ave., Lutcher.
Residents should bring their own shovels.
Parish officials urged residents to follow the St. James Parish government website and Facebook page for the latest releases.
To sign up for emergency text messages and emails, visit www.stjamesparishla.gov and click on 'Notification Alerts” button on the homepage.