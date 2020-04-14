The Ascension Parish LSU Agricultural Center, along with Ascension Parish Farm Bureau and the Ascension Parish Master Gardener Association, will again sponsor the Home Vegetable Garden Contest for 4-H youth.
The adult portion of the contest has been postponed until the fall.
Each year, the contest is held to encourage home gardeners to produce quality vegetables for home consumption and economic gain, according to a news release.
Gardens eligible for participation must contain at least four different types of vegetable and be located in Ascension Parish. The garden should be primarily maintained by the 4-H member. Gardens can be entered into the youth small category, which includes container, raised beds and one-row gardens, or the youth large category, which includes gardens of two or more rows.
Judging of the gardens will be slightly different this year due to the current stay at home order. Youth are asked to film a short video, no more than three minutes, describing their garden.
Judging will be based on site selection, record keeping, apparent productivity, and weed, disease and insect pressure. Videos and records must be submitted by April 24.
For more information and the complete contest rules, visit the Ascension LSU AgCenter at https://bit.ly/2R67x1s or email LSU AgCenter Horticulture Agent Mariah Simoneaux at MJSimoneaux@agcenter.LSU.edu.