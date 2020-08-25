Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on July 27-31:
CIVIL SUITS
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee, Comenity Bank and Bryant Retail Lane v. Amanda Higgins, open account.
Department Environmental Quality La. v. AAA Quality Inspection Services LLC, monies due.
Wymar Federal Credit Union v. Bobby L. Schneider Jr., executory process.
Micheal Colar v. Morris P. Hebert Inc., Gray Insurance Co. of Louisiana and Harrison Reeves, damages.
Tessie Johnson v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Assignee Of Second Round Sub LLC and Comenity Bank v. Valerie M. Stevenson, open account.
Jefferson Arms LLC dba Arms Apartments Jefferson v. Jarrett Brown, breach of contract.
BBK Partners LLC v. Dominique Givens aka Dominique Chandler, monies due.
Candis Rogers and Randy Rogers v. Gregory Carter, Safeway Insurance Co. of Louisiana, ABC Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Shannon Cannedy, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Avery Chatman, open account.
Assignee of Second Round Sub LLC and Comenity Bank v. Landia Friloux, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kori White, open account.
Connectwise Inc v. La Computech LLC, breach of contract.
Brittany Pursifull and Elizabeth Pursifull v. ABC Insurance Co., Federal Express, Custom Delivery Services and Julian D. Williams, damages.
Simpson Aikens and Tywanda Gail Aikens v. Blair Lamendola Supermarket Inc dba Lamendolas Supermarket and Underwriters Insurance Co. Republic, damages.
Andrea Rene Smith, Latonya Peters and Kaitlin Minor Turley v. Travarious Hankton and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
.Luba Casualty Insurance Co. v. Stacey Forcell and Vivian Joseph, damages.
Robert D. Rangold, Kim Lindsey Rangold and Rangold Kim Lindsey v. Rekha L. Portune, Lynn A. Portune Jr., Rakhee Patel Portune and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co, damages.
Reginald Francis Sr. v. Shentelle L. Daigle, Parish of Ascension Clerk of Court and Bridget Hanna, election suit.
Charles Brown v. Trevis M. Fernandez, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court and Bridget Hanna, election suit.
Second Round Sub LLC Assignee Of and Comenity Bank v. Markel O. Smith, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC Assignee Of and Comenity Bank v. Paula Welsh, open account.
Bethany Ind Behalf Bourg and Erick Figueroa Minor Lopez v. Brad Lanoux, Tina Lanoux and Farm Bureau Insurance Co., damages.
Statefarm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co and William Boedefeld v. Demarques Samuel Gamble and USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Griffin Waguespack and Progressive Security Insu Rance Co., damages.
Charlotte J. Smith v. Joseph C. May and Progressive Security Ins. Co., damages.
Elizabeth Landry v. Dustin Nicolosi and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co, damages.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Michael A. Melton, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Keely Redman Brignac v. Shaun Paul Brignac, divorce.
Kimberly Hodges v. Anthony Cole Hodges, divorce.
Leonard Sparks v. Tania Sparks, divorce.
Brian E. Phelps v. Tina Blank Phelps, divorce.
Amy Paige Gele v. Jean Pierre Gele, divorce.
Jessica M. Evins v. Thomas C. Evins Jr., divorce.
Gloria Anderson v. Richard Anderson, divorce.
Julie Mouton v. Edward Delaune, divorce.
Johnathon P. Gautreau v. Samone Bourgeois Gautreau, divorce.
Maria Gomez Sorto v. Jose Carcamo Garcia, divorce.
Markia Tasker, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kadeem Vance, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brandi Maisonne, child support.
Rhonda Guedry v. Robbie Joseph Guedry, divorce.
Joseph Scott Corley v. Deanna Lynn Revere, divorce.
Constance Lewis v. Sedrick Lewis, divorce.
Melissa R. Lacroix McCoy v. Chad Christopher McCoy, divorce.
James W. Standley IV v. Mlee Hoyt Standley aka Mlee Hoyt, divorce.
Shannon C. Sumner v. Martin A. Sumner, divorce.
Samantha Martin v. Nicholas Martin, divorce.
Shondra James v. Ron Bolding, divorce.
Hannah Marie Castille-Shaffer v. John Keith Shaffer, divorce.
Connie L. McCormick v. Michael D. McCormick, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Luther C. Apgar
Succession of Richard William Hurst
Succession of Leo Perrie Lambert Jr.
Succession of Gary Alan Merrifield
Succession of Kenneth Paul Landry