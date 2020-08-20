Tonight you can settle back in your car seat with some popcorn and watch a movie on the big screen -- outdoors -- in Prairieville at a new venture called Mongo's Drive In.
It's yet another way that the Baton Rouge area is adjusting to life under the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers hope to provide an alternative to the tight quarters and closed spaces of traditional movie theaters.
The movie starts at 8:15 p.m.; the price is $20 per car and the show will be the children's animated musical, "Trollz World Tour."
On its grand opening weekend, Mongo's Drive In will also be showing "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on Friday and "The Dark Knight" on Saturday. All movie times are 8:15 p.m.
There will be hand-sanitation stations and employees will be wearing masks and social distancing, said the two, both employees of the Mongo's Tent Rentals company.
The drive-in, at 17989 Airline Highway, is limited to about 80 cars, and there will be a concession stand offering soft drinks, popcorn, candy and cheese nachos, said Joseph Sommers and Kodi Buras-Reed, who will be operating the drive in.
"Down the road, we're planning to offer fresh jambalaya, too," said Buras-Reed.
Right now, movies will be shown Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, but "if things are looking really good and we're packing the 'house,' we'd obviously extend the shows to other nights," Sommers said.
Moviegoers will be watching the show on a 27-foot wide inflatable screen; the sound will be played through an antenna that customers will be able to listen to on a radio station in their cars.
Sommers said that the projector will be shooting the movie onto the screen from the back.
That means, he said, if people need to walk in front of the screen while the movie's playing, their silhouettes won't be part of the action, like in the drive-in theaters of earlier years.
The launch of Mongo's drive-in movies "will give the community something fun to do, where we can all social-distance," Buras-Reed said.
More information can be had on Facebook, by typing in Mongo's Drive In and on Instagram, @mongo_movie.