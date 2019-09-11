Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre named Tony Burton, of Prairieville, as honorary sheriff for August.
Burton is owner of The Burton Group, which provides advice on investments and insurance. He also has long service as a religious education instructor for high school students at St. Martin's Catholic Church.
In 2019, he launched Cruisin' 4 Causes, a fundraising car show/cruise held every third Saturday of the month at Cabela’s, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The next event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 21.
Burton has helped rise more than $10,000 for Ascension Parish causes, including for children and youth stricken with illnesses and injuries, a women’s sobriety house, a veterans' rehabilitation facility and programs that assist in suicide prevention.
“Tony is a truly selfless individual. He is the model of service to those in our community most in need: the sick, the injured, those struggling with addiction and despair,” Webre said. “Ascension Parish is a better place because of Tony Burton.”
Burton and his wife, Rebecca, have five children: Holli, Anna, Chad, Matthew and Joseph.