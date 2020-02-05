Ascension Christian basketball team does the hard work needed to progress
The Ascension Christian Lions boys basketball team had some struggles last season, winning only three games. However, this season (as of press time) the Lions are 9-10 overall and continue to show progress in district play.
“We only have two seniors," coach J.P. Puryear said. "We rely on a mixture of promising underclassmen and some veterans to go along with them."
One of those seniors is four-year starter Derrick Varnado, a football standout who has had a good season and is the glue for this year's team. “Derrick Varnado kick-starts our offense and is a key defender on defense,” Puryear said.
Tyler Cambre was a three-year starter who graduated, but other players have stepped up in his place this season. Aiden LeBlanc is the other senior starter; other starters are juniors Elijah Huber, Brady Geuho and Collin Peterson.
Goals were set in the offseason, and some have been checked off. “We really wanted to improve fundamentally this season," Puryear said. "The guys put in a good amount of work in the offseason, putting up shots and working on ball handling."
Taking care of the basketball has been a key improvement as well. “We have done a better job this season of handling pressure and limiting our turnovers; that really hurt us last season," he said.
District play is underway, and the Lions know they will be challenged every night. “We play in arguably the toughest district in the state, with White Castle, East Iberville, Ascension Catholic and St. John," Puryear said.
With the improvement in their record from last season to now, the future looks bright for the Lions’ program. “We are excited about the progress of the program and want to continue to show toughness night in and night out," Puryear said.
Believing in the process is a recipe for success for the Lions.
East Ascension wrestling
East Ascension High School wrestlers finished second in the Greater Baton Rouge City Championships on Feb. 1 at Catholic High School.
East Ascension entered the tournament with 13 wrestlers. By the end of the tournament, 11 of the Spartan wrestlers placed in the top six, putting six wrestlers in the championship matches for their weight classes.
Brad Mahoney, 152 pounds, secured his first city title with a major victory. Trent Mahoney added to his record-setting season by becoming the first Ascension Parish wrestler to win three individual city titles.
Another milestone was set by Alyssa Quezaire, the 113-pound Spartan wrestler. By placing sixth in her weight division, Quezaire became the first female wrestler to place in the 51-year-old tournament.
These East Ascension wrestlers placed in their weight classes:
106 — Davis Bourgeois, third
113 — Alyssa Quezaire, sixth
132 — Anthony Krass, third
138 — Jamarious Koshko, second
145 — Josiah Wakefield, second
152 — Brad Mahoney, first
160 — Santos Ramos, second
170 — Trent Mahoney, first
182 — Jeremiah Good, fifth
195 — Nicholas Russell, fifth
285 — Gavin Soniat, second.