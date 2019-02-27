The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Feb. 14 to 21:
Feb. 14
Oubre, Jerry: 52, 18143 Manning Drive, Prairieville, sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 29, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Jacobs, Manuel: 18, 265 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville, illegal possession of stolen things, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, failure to appear in court.
Velasquez, Brenda: 28, 41270 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, felony theft, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Dowdy, Tyler James: 30, 23553 Country Manor, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Collins, Travis Cornell: 30, 37313 La. 74, 191, Geismar, failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Breeden, Cameron T.: 29, 14073 George Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Dupuy, Cassey: 39, 43247 Elmo Cannon Extension, Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Phillip, Angela T.: 30, 5696 Villa Lane, Carville, failure to return leased movable obtaining by false representation.
Nickens, Mason C.: 20, 15365 La. 73, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Greer, Elymas: 21, 15365 La. 73, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Vanlangendonck, Patrick S.: 34, 14329 Bluff Pass Drive, Prairieville, three counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts of prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Nguyen, Samson: 22, 15365 La. 73, Prairieville, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Key, Colton: 20, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Feb. 15
Lewis, Jarrid Oscar: 29, 5108 Pauline Drive, New Orleans, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Holland, Craig: 49, 15365 La. 73, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Shy II, Carlos: 40, 916 Ridgepoint Court, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gauthreaux, Byron J.: 38, 497 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, violations of protective orders.
Breaux, John: 58, 1447 Second St., Lutcher, molestation of a juvenile.
Leduff, Grayln Wade: 43, 2585 Lorraine St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Millican Jr., Reginald Carl: 41, 712 E. Sanders St., Gonzales, bond revocation, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Alford, Meagan K.: 32, 14120 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Simon, Matthew Paul: 39, 10598 Village Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Graham, Ciara: 20, 38107 Smith Road, Prairieville, simple battery.
Tucker, Derricka: 22, 3812 Cambronne St., New Orleans, surety, failure to appear in court.
Feb. 16
Figuero, Angel: 30, 4549 Southpark Drive, 6, Baton Rouge, hold for other agency, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation.
White, Beth Ann: 52, 729 Royal Lane, Hurst, Texas, hit-and-run driving.
Murphy, Jamie: 33, 11506 Oak Bend Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Hamilton, Earl Jaramco: 18, 10196 Burnside St., Convent, driving on roadway laned for traffic, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Mayers, Jared Daryl: 38, 44014 Lake Village Drive, Prairieville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Roby, Micah Lee: 36, 34320 Te-Nom Landry Road, Donaldsonville, state probation violation, domestic abuse battery, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Guist, Mickel James: 54, 46402 Family Acre, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Castjohn, Jamie N.: 42, 314 E. Verna St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 17
Parker, Katie Christine: 37, 9413 E. La. 936, St. Amant, owner to secure registration, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required, possession of marijuana.
Diaz, Victor: 37, 3016 Wheeler Drive, Laurel, Mississippi, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the United States, operating while intoxicated.
Elias, Christopher W.: 41, 13120 Lamar Moran Road, Lot 6, St. Amant, bond revocation, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Neal, Brandon Joseph: 36, 40488 Sycamore Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Hoang, Hung: 47, 330 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Dabney, Kawaun Lee: 33, 1774 Columbus Dunn, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Collins, Maurice: 34, 1110 Collins St., Vacherie, careless operation, expired drivers’ license, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, flight from an officer.
Collins Sr., Byron: 55, 1715 Loretta St., Donaldsonville, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, resisting an officer, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Rodriguez, Patrick J.: 44, 13491 Adam Templet Road, Gonzales, false impersonation of a peace officer.
Lewis, Keith E.: 42, 1620 S. Houma Ave., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Feb. 18
Burke, Elizabeth A.: 38, 12380 Deck Blvd., Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court, theft.
Riley, Prentiss J.: 46, 217 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Rabalais, Richard: 41, 30769 Knight Drive, Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner.
Johnson, Lorie E.: 29, 14436 Lockhart Lane, Walker, misdemeanor theft.
Conley, Thomas: 28, 180 1/2 Latino Drive, 6, Donaldsonville, probation violation.
Carney, Samantha Lynn: 37, 606 W. Live Oak St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Howell, Cory D.: 33, 606 W. Live Oak St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Avants, Kayln Brook: 24, 18254 Raines Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Templet, Amy: 34, 14157 Mire Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Bourgeois, Jordan Dean: 31, 11163 Savoy Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery, two counts of failure to appear in court.
McDonald, Cole Younger: 25, 13785 Old River Road, Maurepas, failure to appear in court.
Rossi, Eden Danielle: 30, 12325 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Braud, Nathan Charles: 49, 45242 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery, simple battery, resisting an officer.
Solete, Brannon M.: 43, 35394 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Brock, Jeremy W.: 33, 40396 Albert Ave., Prairieville, resisting an officer.
Feb. 19
Myles, Bianca B.: 25, 240 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse aggravated assault, flight from an officer.
Smith, Vincent: 33, 11162 N. Bayou View Drive, Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Rivere, Greg Michael: 28, 13436 Donald Elisar Lane, Gonzales, tail lamps, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injuring, vehicular homicide/driving under the influence.
Henderson, Hasan A.: 40, 1621 North St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, possession of marijuana.
Torres, Rafael Jesus: 24, 11222 Sheets Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bennett, Darien T.: 24, 38328 Cedar St., Gonzales, parole violation, simple battery, home invasion.
Philip, Tevin: 25, 5 Hasting Court, Laplace, misdemeanor theft.
Soileau, Lucas Joseph: 39, 37313 La. 74, 153, Geismar, bond revocation, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things less, failure to appear in court.
Harris, John: 37, 18387 La Trace, Livingston Parish, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Miles, Reginal: 24, 17310 De Gage Drive, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute schedule iv controlled dangerous substance, aggravated assault with a firearm, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Batiste, Rahshad Joseph: 22, 13505 Orleans Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Ford, Harlan R.: 32, 15242 John West Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bougere, Joshua: 24, 7035 La. 70, Plattenville, hit-and-run driving, driver must be licensed, child passenger restraint system, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Anderson, Blake Paul: 28, 44585 La. 42, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 20
Kelly, Kamron K.: 36, 37602 La. 22, Darrow, bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property.
Domingue, Lateesha: 42, 5815 Trenton Ave., Baton Rouge, prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud).
Sterling, Michael L.: 54, 6625 Snow Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, possession of marijuana.
Silby, Natasha L .: 33, 38359 Pierce Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, animal owner responsibilities, resisting an officer.
Byrd, Ashley Danielle: 31, 2703 S. Remy Robert Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, running at large dog.
Alsay, Makalia: 18, 711 Houmas St., 8, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Feb. 21
Davis, William Garrett: 26, 13099 L Landry Road, Gonzales, violations of registration provisions, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, owner to secure registration, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule ii controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Rodriguez, Selena: 19, 41237 Zeola Lane, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Pullins, Isaiah: 20, 13477 Orleans Drive, Gonzales, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Konow, Eric J.: 47, 12065 Coueron Drive, St. Amant, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, operating while intoxicated.