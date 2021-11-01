In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, members of the St. Amant and Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Departments visited several child care centers, said Chief James E. LeBlanc.
With a big, red firetruck and lots of activities, firefighters entertained and educated the youngsters and their families about the importance of fire safety. The kids learned safety awareness tips and got an up-close look at the firetruck. They also watched a demonstration of a firefighter suiting up, just like they do at the station during an emergency call, LeBlanc said.
“October is Fire Prevention Month, so we spend a lot of time going to schools, churches and day care centers to help children learn about fire safety,” said LeBlanc.
The child care center event is one of many visits the St. Amant and Fifth Ward volunteer firefighters make to help promote the most important facets of fire safety awareness to kids.
“We start with very young children and make presentations to all grade levels, so over the years, they see it several times,” LeBlanc said. “Specifically, we teach them to get out and stay out of the house if there’s a fire; to stop, drop and roll if their clothes are on fire; to call 911 in an emergency; and what a firefighter in full gear looks like.
"Hopefully, they’ll never have to actually use that knowledge, but if they do, then all of the time and energy put into fire prevention will be worth it. We’re trying to put ourselves out of a job.”