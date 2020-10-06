Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 14-18:
CIVIL SUITS
Jalacia Nevaeh Lomas v. Tutorship.
Carlson Minor White v. Tutorship.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Synchrony Bank v. Trudy Thibodaux, executory judgment.
April Guy and Chad Guy v. Imperial Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. and Kelli Amos v. Samuel Demarques Gamble and USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
Vadim Jerry v. Darius Wilson, Ascension Ready Mix Inc., Ascension Quality Materials LLC and Zurich American Insurance Co., damages.
McManus Blake v. Louisiana International Hemp Co. and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
MT Management & Investments v. Schexnayder Industrial Services Inc., breach of contract.
Holly G. Freeman v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Jeremy P. Miller, damages.
WBL SPE III LLC v. Master Foundations LLC and Jessica Leigh Hatcher, promissory note.
James H. Inman v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., USAA General Indemnity Co. and Brandon Groom, damages.
Lawrence V. Frasca and Barbara Frasca v. Employers Mutual Casualty Co., Duvall Heating & Air LLC, Dustin C. Duvall and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Autovest LLC v. Jerome Griffin, contract.
Max Access LLC v. Building Enclosure Specialist LLC and Christopher M. Leach, open account.
Annette W. McMeller v. Zachary A. Stewart and Metropolitan Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Joseph Mills v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Linxwiler Electric LLC and James E. Moreau, damages.
Pelican Crossing Homeowners Association v. Lasonja Dunbar, miscellaneous.
Pedro Benavides IV v. Primoris Services Corp., James Construction Group LLC, Webber Barrier Services LLC and Sam-Construction Services LLC, miscellaneous.
Percy Rosemond v. Go Auto Insurance Co., USAA General Indemnity Co. and Derron Lewis, damages.
Earl Dempsey Pendarvis and Market South Investors LLC v. Melissa Sullivan, mandamus.
Stephen Aguillard v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins. Co, damages.
Jacqueline Graham and Thomas Graham v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Barbara Hall, damages.
Sharon Friedley v. Progressive Insurance Co., Ascension Parish Electrical Supply Co. and David Lott, damages.
Leonard Morris v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Chase Sims v. Statefarm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Steven J. Lacy v. Jennifer M. Estrada, divorce.
Karen Richard v. Gregory Joseph Richard, divorce.
Heather Teekel v. Steven Rusk Sr., divorce.
Kelly Udell Haynes Freeman v. Kenneth Jerome Freeman II, divorce.
Janet P. Guitreau v. Marvin L. Guitreau Sr., divorce.
Kristina Carson v. Joshua Lamar Carson, divorce.
John Graham Graham v. Deborahah Lynn Graham, divorce.
Nina Crozier Cuti v. Jonas Lee Cuti, divorce.
Cynthia Richards Sumner v. Jerry Martin Sumner, divorce.
Donna Bruno v. Larry M. Brown, divorce.
Joshua Williams v. Christian Williams, child support.
Ashley Carbo, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jonathan Beaver, child support.
Dwain Aucoin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Stan Frederic, child support.
Jenafer Dillon, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Collins Marcus Sr, child support.
Kelly Dunnam, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jeremy Seneca, child support.
Jennifer Glover, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Denzel Glover, child support.
Traci Lumar, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dervin Davis, child support.
Baylor Sincere, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Treyvon Watis, child support.
Scott Guitreau, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Maile Smith, child support.
Patti Ann Sanchez Hebert v. Mark Randall Hebert, divorce.
Ashley Dugas Sagona v. Joseph Sagona III, divorce.
David Hoffman v. Kristen Herbert Hoffman, divorce.
Danielle King v. Edward Guitreau III, paternity.
Deon Sumer Rust v. Matthew Samuel Rust, divorce.
John Robert Evans v. Rebecca Ates Evans, divorce.
Laci Murphy v. William Murphy, divorce.
William L. Delk v. Mykenzie Bente Delk, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Joy M. Aucoin Colletti
Succession of Catherine Glacone Guice
Succession of Charles Z. Guice
Succession of Arthur E. Ficklin
Succession of Sterling J. MacKie Jr.
Succession of Buren Redrick Singletary, Elsie Mae Singletary