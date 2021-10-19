The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 7-14:

Oct. 7

Roddy, Brad Joseph: 17295 J.T. Roddy Road, Prairieville; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple robbery

Southworth, Jared: no address available; Age: 41; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery

Madrie, Rodney: 314 Macon St., Efaula, Georgia; Age: 39; parole violation

Scott, Quanmaine J.: 38321 Dogwood St., Gonzales; Age: 26; operating vehicle while license is suspended, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Sikokis, Christina: 18213 La. Trace Road, French Settlement; Age: 31; theft less than $1,000

Oct. 8

Cross, Jeffery: 829 S. George Ave., Gonzales; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery; strangulation

Jones, Sisciro: 2438 Badley Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 51; theft of a motor vehicle over $25k

Herbert Sr., Davonta Clifford: 10531 W. Tchoupitoulas Circle, St. James; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Jones, Quincy Derell: 800 Riverview Complex, C103, Donaldsonville; Age: 39; state probation violation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Lambert, Elmo S.: 12246 Elmo Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 47; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000,

Oct. 9

Jones, Melvin H.: 108 Ford St., Woodville, Mississippi; Age: 67; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, maximum speed limit

Robertson, Ranika Janae: 2333 Project Drive, Vacherie; Age: 27; distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

Bartholomew, Chris: 133 E. Sixth St., Edgard; Age: 31; operating vehicle while license is suspended, false certificates, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), possession of MDMA, two cunts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids

Bennett, Devontrae: 37210 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 24; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer by flight, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Cambre, Alex James: 36118 Ridge Road, Prairieville; Age: 29; Surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, Simple Assault, domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery

Alleman, Derek Paul: 7977 Tuscan Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 37; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Rodriguez, Melissa Marie: 1319 N. Willow Ave, Gonzales; Age: 32; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Crandle, Ramona Jean: 294 Wright Ave., Apt. 274 2; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, careless operation (with accident), no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Adcox, Zachary: 43176 Brittany Road, Sorrento; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery

Oct. 10

Hull, Jonie Diez: 37113 White Road, Lot 21, Prairieville; Age: 45; domestic abuse battery

Babin, Joshua Paul: 45369 Lake Martin Road, St. Amant; Age: 39; operating vehicle while license is suspended, when lighted lamps are required, no motor vehicle insurance, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000

Jones, Adam: 708 Azalea St., Port Allen; Age: 40; battery of ER personnel or healthcare provider

Camese, Steven A.: 3301 N. Roman St., New Orleans; Age: 53; violations of protective orders

Oct. 11

Miller, Darrin, 221 Flowers St., Deridder; Age: 27; hold for other agency, state probation violation, first degree murder, armed robbery

Augillard, Lowell Quavadis: 5230 Mercury Drive, Darrow; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant

Harrison, Chas Lyne: 12074 Newcastle Ave. 2106, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000

Oct. 12

Southerland, Niqualette l.: address unknown, Gonzales; Age: 31; theft over $25,000

Marchand, Kim A.: 13362 Crawford Road, Gonzales; Age: 61; indecent behavior with juveniles, aggravated crime against nature

Betit, Jacob Jordan: 18057 Grace St., Prairieville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, operating vehicle while license is suspended, general speed law, driving on roadway laned for traffic, traffic-control signals, vehicle license required, negligent injuring, reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, aggravated flight from an officer

Dronet, Destonie Paige: 1951 Hickory Drive, Vidor, Texas; Age: 20; simple assault, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

Magee Jr., Gregory Darrin: 39049 J.D. Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 19; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (codeine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia

Oct. 13

Smith, Zed: 330 Franklin Ave., New Orleans; Age: 19; driver must be licensed, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000

Route, Devounta: 611 N. Rampart St., New Orleans; Age: 20; resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000

Logen, Lamar: 10722 Drew Ave., New Orleans; Age: 18; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000

Robinson, Orionne Ann: 2016 S. Saratoga St., New Orleans; Age: 18; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000

Tomlinson, Thomas Darryl: 17053 Enterprise Ave., Prairieville; Age: 38; stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more

Michel, Clint: 14417 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 43; illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, flight from an officer, simple burglary (vehicle), simple burglary (vehicle)

Kyles, Timothy: 38269 Cotton Creek Ave., Prairieville; Age: 38; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Williams, Tyvis G.: 44122 Toucan St., Sorrento; Age: 20; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Robertson Jr., Albert: 28581 Eagles Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 39; simple assault, domestic abuse battery

Lott, Christopher: 39459 Babin road, Gonzales; age: 32; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant

LeBlanc, Darrin Joseph: 201 Heriard St., Plattenville; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse aggravated assault

Lessard, Ashley Nicole: 13069 Cypress Gold Drive, St. Amant; Age: 34; battery of a dating partner

Williams, Darren J.: 13069 Cypress Road, St. Amant; Age: 34; battery of a dating partner

Worthy, Denarius Dontrae: 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge; Age: 22; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Kenley, Devon L.: 6250 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 43; resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin

Oct. 14

Safe, Mark: 1727 Magnolia St. Apt B, Gonzales; Age: 35; battery of a dating partner

