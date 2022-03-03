The Gonzales Garden Club celebrated Arbor Day on Feb. 2 during its meeting at First Baptist Church of Gonzales.
Due to inclement weather on Jan. 21, the 54th outdoor Arbor Day event planned by Arbor Day Chairman Janis Poche was rescheduled to coincide with the meeting.
At the Arbor Day ceremony, club members and a church official gathered outside the chapel near a young Natchez crape myrtle that had been planted by Harlan Poche, Janis’ husband, last month. Club President Jamie Trisler began the ceremony by welcoming the group and commented on the club’s long-standing commitment to add trees to the local environment for their beauty and ecological benefits.
Associate pastor the Rev. Jarrod Lamberth enhanced the tone of the gathering with an invocation and thanked the club for donating “a living gift.” Club Vice President Mary Jo Pohlig described the tree species as “beautiful all year long.” It is a Natchez crape myrtle which produces new green leaves in the spring, clusters of white flowers in the summer, yellow/orange/red foliage in the fall, and a smooth cinnamon-brown underlayer revealed by peeling bark into winter.
Member Conchita Richey read a poem written by the late club member Willie Mae Montgomery, “An Old Tree Reminisces,” which is traditional to the annual ceremony.
The business meeting included committee reports, discussion of upcoming garden events in the area and plans for next month’s presentation. President Jamie Trisler noted that newspapers can be brought to the recycling center at 42077 Churchpoint Road or donation centers such as Goodwill on Airline, Fellowship on Burnside, or St. Vincent de Paul off Burnside in the Eastbank Shopping Center at La. 30 and La. 44. Plastic grocery bags can be reused at food banks such as St. Theresa Food Pantry.
Hostesses Elizabeth Saffell, Barbara McCormick, Patti Mouton and Mary Jo Pohlig provided lunch.
Besides cleaning tools and starting seeds, the club mentioned two horticulture hints for February:
- Fertilize many plants in the garden.
- Cut back rose bushes by one third and fertilize.
- Ideally, any new shrubs and trees have already been planted so they can get their roots established before they start putting out leaves in the spring.
At next month’s meeting, a member will lead a study of horticultural practices for daylilies, and S-curve floral designs will be featured.