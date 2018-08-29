Thursday
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard/ketchup, baked beans, cardinal citrus gelatin
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center
Coffee house outing: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Smothered bone-in chicken, smothered potatoes, green beans with peppers, bread, royal brownie
Art/toss-and-talk ballgame: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold/line dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Centers are closed Monday for Labor Day Holiday.
Tuesday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, carrots, broccoli, bread, raisins
Melt: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Vantage Health Plan: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Chef salad with turkey, ham and cheese and salad greens, ranch dressing, fruit, crackers, blueberry cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts- Canon Hospice: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsored by Vantage Health Plan.
Fast exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Sept. 6
Menu: Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, biscuit, jelly, margarine, escalloped apples, orange juice, fruit-and-grain bar
Melt: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tailgate Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Health Talk- Gonzales Health Care: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales