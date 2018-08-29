Thursday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard/ketchup, baked beans, cardinal citrus gelatin

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center

Coffee house outing: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Smothered bone-in chicken, smothered potatoes, green beans with peppers, bread, royal brownie

Art/toss-and-talk ballgame: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold/line dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Fast exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Centers are closed Monday for Labor Day Holiday.

Tuesday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, carrots, broccoli, bread, raisins

Melt: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Vantage Health Plan: 9 a.m., Gonzales 

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Chef salad with turkey, ham and cheese and salad greens, ranch dressing, fruit, crackers, blueberry cake 

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Crafts- Canon Hospice: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsored by Vantage Health Plan.

Fast exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Sept. 6

Menu: Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, biscuit, jelly, margarine, escalloped apples, orange juice, fruit-and-grain bar

Melt: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tailgate Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Health Talk- Gonzales Health Care: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

