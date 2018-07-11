Through a campaign at BASF's sites in Geismar, North Geismar and Zachary, the company presented a $300,000 check to Capital Area United Way in May.
The company made the presentation during a fundraiser and jambalaya cook-off in Geismar. The donation represents the total amount pledged during the facilities’ 2017-18 United Way campaign, a news release said.
“Capital Area United Way provides our community with the services and programs that are needed to improve the quality of life for many of our neighbors in need,” said Tom Yura, senior vice president and general manager of BASF Geismar. “The organization’s giving model spreads donations across numerous organizations and programs that help thousands of people.”
BASF also supports military veterans and women’s leadership initiatives through sponsorship of a variety of events and fundraisers.
It also provides funding to the United Way’s Ascension Parish Advisory Council, which finds gaps in services so United Way can find solutions to fit the needs of Ascension Parish residents.
“BASF is an outstanding partner in Ascension Parish and our entire service area,” said George Bell, Capital Area United Way president and CEO. “Through their continued generosity and dedication to our mission, we are able to make a lasting impact on our community.”