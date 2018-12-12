National Beta has chosen Oak Grove Primary School in Prairieville as a 2018-19 National School of Distinction.
This award is an honor for Beta chapters striving toward academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others, a news release said. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership for the current school year.
Award recipients received a National Beta School of Distinction banner to display as a symbol of their accomplishment. In addition, National Beta School of Distinction recipients will be publicized at the 2019 National Beta Convention in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in June, the release said.
“This prestigious honor is a true indication of Oak Grove Primary School’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership development and commitment to celebrating their students' achievements,” said National Beta CEO Bobby Hart.